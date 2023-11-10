Honda is making a big step to protect against the threat from the UAW union

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Man arrested in Nebraska in alleged assault of former US Sen. Martha McSally Prescott Valley man convicted of possessing child pornography images PUSD delays vote for month on new superintendent’s evaluation tool Arizona voters could decide in 2024 whether to enshrine abortion rights into state constitution Down Syndrome supermodel from Australia to share message of inclusivity in Prescott Mountain Artists Guild offers free art classes for veterans Prescott appoints Walton Community Development Director Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Honda is making a big step to protect against the threat from the UAW union

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 10, 2023 8:38 p.m.

Following the tentative deals between Shawn Fein's United Auto Workers and the likes of Detroit's Big Three automakers, Ford F, General Motors GM and Stellantis STLA, another non-union manufacturer has heard the bugle call for change from its workforce and is joining the pact.

Related: The landmark agreement between the UAW auto union and GM is facing a major hurdle

As reported by Automotive News, Honda HMC is increasing wages of its U.S.-based manufacturing workers by 11%.

According to a Honda spokesperson, these increases will go into effect in January 2024 and the wage progression timeline from base pay to top wage will be condensed from six years to three years.

The spokesperson did not tell AN if Honda’s decision was directly tied to the tentative agreements between the big three and the UAW, but they did say the Japanese manufacturer will “continue to look for opportunities to ensure [it] provides an excellent employment experience for Honda associates.”

A production associate adjusts his hat while working between 2018 Honda Accord vehicles

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Currently, Honda operates 12 manufacturing plants in the United States, including its Marysville Auto Plant in Marysville, Ohio, which became is the first stateside Japanese car plant in 1982.

The makers of the Civic and Accord are also spending $4.4 billion to retool the historic plant and other plants in the state to produce electric vehicles and its components. In addition, Honda is building a battery plant as a joint venture with LG Energy Solution to create an EV hub in Ohio that is slated to be operational by late 2024.

According to a document shared to current and potential Honda employees, the manufacturer also offers a long list of benefits including child care reimbursement and student loan repayment to its manufacturing employees.

The announcement by Honda follows an earlier move by fellow Japanese automaker Toyota TM, who raised wages for workers at its U.S. facilities in the wake of the UAW agreements.

More Labor

Despite winning historical gains for workers for GM, Ford and Stellantis such as huge raises, cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) and a faster progression to a top wage of $42 per hour, the next move for the UAW is down to its membership. A Facebook post by a UAW chapter in Flint, Michigan showed that nearly 51% of members at the Flint assembly rejected the new contract.

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: