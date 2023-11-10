'Dupe travel' is all over TikTok (here's how you can use it to fly on the cheap)

In the beauty and fashion world, a "dupe" is a term used to describe a cheaper generic product that is very similar to an expensive designer one — a $20 black dress that mirrors the viral $100 Skims lounge dress popularized by Kim Kardashian or a drugstore mascara that provides a similar look to the one achieved by a $60 one from Dior CHDRF or Shiseido SSDOF.

Over the last few months, the word "dupe" has also started seeping into the realm of travel. In its annual joint travel trends report for 2023, Expedia Group EXPE, Booking BKNG and Hotels.com named "destination dupes" as one of the crazes drawing in travelers at the moment.

Related: Major U.S. Airline Makes a Big Bet On Popular Vacation Destination

Unlike the usual interest in "hidden gems" and off-the-beaten path places, the term refers to cities that are similar in style to a more popular (and, subsequently, more expensive) destination — Palermo in Italy for those who like the Portuguese capital of Lisbon and Taipei in Taiwan instead of the much larger Seoul in South Korea.

The best 'destination dupe' will vary on your travel wants

Expedia's numbers show that searches for Taipei have soared by 458% in the U.S. and 2,786% around the world in 2023. Other dupes highlighted by Expedia include Perth in Western Australia instead of Sydney, Liverpool instead of London and the Greek island of Paros instead of Santorini.

More Travel:

"Dupes are destinations that are a little unexpected, sometimes more affordable, but every bit as delightful as the tried-and-true places travelers love," Expedia's Chief Trends Tracker Melanie Fish said in a statement. "Places like Palermo, Taipei, Curaçao, and Québec City make a really interesting Destinations of the Year list for 2024."

Videos with the hashtag #traveldupe also have more than 1.3 billion views on TikTok. While some travel influencers use it to promote affordable suitcases or technology gear, others also use it to describe their experiences in less popular cities.

"When you realize Santorini isn't the only Greek island worth visiting," the traveler behind the @Wanderlustwest TikTok account writes as the camera flashes from the famous blue-domed Spiridonas and Anasteseos churches in Santorini to the serene port in Paros.

Looking to keep your 'dupe destination' truly cheap? Here is what you need to do

But for those truly looking to save on their trip overseas, travel experts recommend looking not just at how much lower accommodation, food and entertainment fares are compared to the nearby capital city but also factor in how one will get there.

A "destination dupe" can be great to bring down the cost of a longer trip or as a short getaway for those who live nearby. While one can score a cheap flight to London for as little as $250 with some deal-hunting, flying into Liverpool from the U.S. can cost over $1,000 due to lower demand and having fewer flight options to choose from.

Generally requiring multiple transfers and regional airlines, places like Palermo and Paros will also be more expensive. One option is to find a cheap flight into nearby capital as part of a wider itinerary that makes use of trains, ferries and regional airlines.