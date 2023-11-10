OFFERS
Columbia kicks off Black Friday early with up to 50% off jackets, accessories, and more

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 10, 2023 10:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Hot off the heels of the Disney100 Collection, and just a few weeks before the Skywalker Pilot Collection drops, Columbia just kicked off its Black Friday sale early, and you can save up to a whopping 50% on select items.

The Black Friday sale section is filled with styles for women and men across jackets, fleeces, shoes, pullovers, and other accessories. With the patented Omni-Heat tech inside, you can even score some Columbia jackets that will keep you ultra-warm.

You can see the entire early Black Friday on Columbia here, but we’re sharing our favorites for all ahead.

Top picks from Columbia’s early Black Friday sale

Columbia

Leading the parade of discounts is 50% savings on the Men's Slope Edge Hooded Insulated Jacket, which offers a water-resistant outer shell and Omni-Heat reflective throughout the interior. It’s just $90 in five colors and will keep you ultra-warm this winter.

Get It.

Columbia

Similarly, and boasting a hood, is the Women’s Power Lite Hooded Jacket. It’s ideal for active wearers since it’s more portable but still boasts Omni-Heat on the side with insulation and plenty of pockets. It’s 37% off at $120 (was $190) in many colors, including unique patterns.

Get It.

You can also save on other jackets like longer “parka” styles, cozy fleeces, and windbreakers that are perfect for rainy days. Additionally, for both men and women, you can save on pants for a day on a mountain—with or without snow—as well as shoes, hats, and other accessories.

We’re sharing our five other favorite styles for men and women below.

  • Men’s Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $35 (was $65) at Columbia
  • Men’s Watertight II Rain Jacket, $75 (was $100) at Columbia
  • Men’s Power Lite Insulated Jacket, $100 (was $160) Columbia
  • Men’s Ascender Softshell Jacket, $80 (was $110) at Columbia
  • Men’s Loma Vista II Jacket, $100 (was $180) at Columbia
  • Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $35 (was $65) at Columbia
  • Women’s Arcadia II Rain Jacket, $75 (was $100) at Columbia
  • Women’s Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket, $140 (was $230) at Columbia
  • Women’s Benton Springs Fleece Vest, $30 (was $50) at Columbia
  • Women’s Icelandite TurboDown Jacket, $263 (was $350) at Columbia
