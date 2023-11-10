Columbia kicks off Black Friday early with up to 50% off jackets, accessories, and more

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Hot off the heels of the Disney100 Collection, and just a few weeks before the Skywalker Pilot Collection drops, Columbia just kicked off its Black Friday sale early, and you can save up to a whopping 50% on select items.

The Black Friday sale section is filled with styles for women and men across jackets, fleeces, shoes, pullovers, and other accessories. With the patented Omni-Heat tech inside, you can even score some Columbia jackets that will keep you ultra-warm.

You can see the entire early Black Friday on Columbia here, but we’re sharing our favorites for all ahead.

Top picks from Columbia’s early Black Friday sale

Leading the parade of discounts is 50% savings on the Men's Slope Edge Hooded Insulated Jacket, which offers a water-resistant outer shell and Omni-Heat reflective throughout the interior. It’s just $90 in five colors and will keep you ultra-warm this winter.

Similarly, and boasting a hood, is the Women’s Power Lite Hooded Jacket. It’s ideal for active wearers since it’s more portable but still boasts Omni-Heat on the side with insulation and plenty of pockets. It’s 37% off at $120 (was $190) in many colors, including unique patterns.

You can also save on other jackets like longer “parka” styles, cozy fleeces, and windbreakers that are perfect for rainy days. Additionally, for both men and women, you can save on pants for a day on a mountain—with or without snow—as well as shoes, hats, and other accessories.

We’re sharing our five other favorite styles for men and women below.

Men’s Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $35 (was $65) at Columbia

Men’s Watertight II Rain Jacket, $75 (was $100) at Columbia

Men’s Power Lite Insulated Jacket, $100 (was $160) Columbia

Men’s Ascender Softshell Jacket, $80 (was $110) at Columbia

Men’s Loma Vista II Jacket, $100 (was $180) at Columbia