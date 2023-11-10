Cathie Wood snaps up 130,000 shares of plummeting, $1 stock

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley man convicted of possessing child pornography images PUSD delays vote for month on new superintendent’s evaluation tool Arizona voters could decide in 2024 whether to enshrine abortion rights into state constitution Down Syndrome supermodel from Australia to share message of inclusivity in Prescott Mountain Artists Guild offers free art classes for veterans Prescott appoints Walton Community Development Director Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote Prescott 2023 Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 11

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cathie Wood snaps up 130,000 shares of plummeting, $1 stock

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: November 10, 2023 5:40 p.m.

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, has sunk an additional $600,000 into biotech firm Ginkgo Bioworks, buying into the stock’s recent dip. Ark purchased a total of 514,809 shares of Ginkgo Nov. 9, which closed the previous session at $1.26.

Ginkgo faced a roughly 15% dip in its share price on Nov. 9, a day after it reported its third-quarter earnings. The company reported revenue of $55 million, which is a 17% decrease from last year’s revenue of $66 million. Ginkgo blamed an “expected ramp down of K-12 testing in Ginkgo's Biosecurity segment” as a major contributor to the loss in revenue for the quarter.

Ark’s Ginkgo holding accounts for 2.35% of the firm’s Innovation portfolio. Ark has purchased shares of Ginkgo en masse in the past few days. It purchased over 4 million shares of Ginkgo on Nov. 8 and roughly 468,000 shares on Nov. 7.

Related: Cathie Wood Stocks: Why Ark Believes in Biotech

The biotech company’s share price has faced a steady decline since August. It is currently nearing its 52-week low of $1.12, which it hit in May.

Ark has been investing in Ginkgo for the past few years. In a 2021 blog post, Ark analyst Simon Barnett said that the company believes that Ginkgo is a strong bet over the next few years.

“We believe that Ginkgo Bioworks is an archetypal synbio company — one whose platform infrastructure could be a boon to the entire synbio ecosystem over the coming years and decades,” he said.

But Wood was interested in more biotech firms than just Ginkgo. Ark also purchased 476,066 shares of Personalis, 219,929 shares of Recursion and 147,611 shares of Accolade on Nov. 9. A total of 21.6% or Ark’s Innovation portfolio is exposed to the health care sector.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: