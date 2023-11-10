OFFERS
Another fast-food operator files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: November 10, 2023 4:08 p.m.

Restaurants operate on razor-thin margins. That's why small changes in their operating environment can leave them vulnerable to dipping from profit to loss.

In the current economic climate, a number of things have gone wrong that put more restaurant chains at risk, First, supply chain issues have driven certain prices higher and made some products hard to obtain.

On an extreme level, this played out with McDonald's, a company built around its supply chain, had to limited sales of french fries in certain markets. In other cases, chains took to selling chicken thighs and charging less for boneless wings because the price for chicken wings had gotten so high.

Related: Beloved fast-food chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Second, labor costs have increased. With retailers including Walmart and Target making $15 an hour the new floor, that has put pressure on fast-food chains that traditionally paid very low wages.

In addition, while wages are up, inflation and rising housing costs have put added pressure on people's budgets. That has caused some customers to trade down when ordering, focusing more on value items, or eating out less often.

Lastly, the cost of borrowing money has skyrocketed. That makes it harder (and more expensive) to get cash if operations dip into the red.

It's a recipe for disaster and, now, a third major Burger King franchisee has declared bankruptcy.

Three Burger King franchisees have declared bankruptcy.

Image source&colon Chen Jianli&solXinhua via Getty

Burger King has a bankruptcy problem

Unlike McDonald's, Burger King operates on a franchise model. That means that owners pay Restaurant Brands International QSR a fee and a cut of sales to operate Burger King restaurants in a certain geographic area.

That's a lower-cost model for the company compared to owning and operating its own stores, but it also puts the company at risk when one of its operators has financial trouble.

Burger King has seen three of its large-scale franchise partners declare bankruptcy this year. Both Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, which operated 115 Burger Kings and Toms King, which had 90 locations filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the first quarter.

They have been joined by Premier Kings, which runs 172 Burger King locations has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. That followed a sister company, Premier Cajun Kings, which operated 19 Popeye's locations filing for Chapter 11 earlier this year. Popeye's also falls under the Restaurant Brands International banner.

The parent company has been aggressive in finding new owners for these stores. In case of Meridian, the parent company took over 38 locations, while selling another 38, Food Dive reported.

Premier King's restaurants are currently for sale, but both Burger King and the bankruptcy court will play a role in any sale.

In the case of the previous bankruptcies some locations were not sold and were forced to shut down.

Burger King invests in franchisees

Restaurant Brands International has been aggressive in working with its distressed franchisees to help bring better operators into its system. CEO Josh Kobza addressed its efforts during the company's first-quarter earnings call.

"Our ultimate goal is to have fantastic operators running the stores in the system. But we have some really great operators within our company restaurant business. And so we're happy to be part of facilitating the transfer, we're happy to run the restaurants for a while. As long as that's contributing towards the long-term vision that we really want to achieve," he said.

Chairman Patrick Doyle added that the chain had experienced similar issues with franchisees in Canada of its Tim Horton's brand. Fixing that, he said, starts with making the right operational moves.

"I mean, the results of Tim's in Canada are our results of doing fundamentally everything right. It's great advertising, it's great operations, it's making sure that we've got terrific engaged franchisees, it's continually renovating the assets so that they look really good. It's getting the pricing and promotion right. And we're really following that blueprint with BK in the U.S.," he shared.

