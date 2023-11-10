Amazon's bestselling satin pillowcases with 216,000+ perfect ratings are flying off the site while $3 apiece

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Beauty brands often try to convince us that spending a significant amount on lotions and serums is the way to see real results. And while that might be true sometimes, we found a special pillowcase that can provide similar benefits for a fraction of the price.

Amazon’s Bedsure Satin Pillowcase is proof that improving your skin and hair health doesn’t always have to burn a hole in your wallet. These silky soft pillowcases come in a two-pack that’s currently on sale for just $6, a massive 52% off Beloved by shoppers for their ability to help with “reducing morning frizz and wrinkles,” the pillowcase has sold over 20,000 times in the past month and has become the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s bed pillowcases category.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set, $6 (was $12) at Amazon

If you’re searching for bedding that truly helps you get some beauty sleep, these satin pillowcases can offer your skin and hair an array of benefits. According to the Sleep Foundation, the satin fabric’s smooth, silky texture allows your head to move more easily as you sleep, which reduces friction and therefore decreases the chances of wrinkles, frizz, and hair breakage. Satin is also less absorbent than other fabrics such as cotton or polyester, which keeps the skin more hydrated and reduces the likelihood of acne.

Washing your pillowcases often is another way to enhance the potential benefits, and reviewers say these “wash up nicely” with “no signs of wear or tear” even after being washed every three days. The brand suggests turning them inside out and washing them inside a mesh laundry bag using a mild detergent.

Amazon shoppers have given the pillowcases over 216,000 five-star ratings, showering them with compliments. One shopper was impressed with the “luxurious feel” of the fabric and said it’s “incredibly soft and smooth to the touch.” Although they were skeptical about satin pillowcases being able to help with hair frizz and sensitive skin, after just a few weeks of using them, they are now “a firm believer.”

“I bought these because I had heard that Satin pillowcases were good for skin and hair texture, and I have to say that after using [them] for a month or so I have definitely noticed a significant improvement,” another reviewer wrote. “No more line creases on my face in the morning and my hair is so much smoother and shinier!”

The Bedsure Satin Pillowcases come in a wide color selection—37 to be exact—and several different sizes, including queen, standard, king, and body for an added cost. One Amazon shopper noted that they come in a “gift box type envelope,” making them a great gift for friends and family members on special occasions. With all of the benefits these pillowcases bring and the fact that they’re on sale for only $6, these are definitely worth adding to your cart ASAP.