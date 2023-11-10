Amazon's bestselling satin pillowcases with 216,000+ perfect ratings are flying off the site while $3 apiece

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Man arrested in Nebraska in alleged assault of former US Sen. Martha McSally Prescott Valley man convicted of possessing child pornography images PUSD delays vote for month on new superintendent’s evaluation tool Arizona voters could decide in 2024 whether to enshrine abortion rights into state constitution Down Syndrome supermodel from Australia to share message of inclusivity in Prescott Mountain Artists Guild offers free art classes for veterans Prescott appoints Walton Community Development Director Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon's bestselling satin pillowcases with 216,000+ perfect ratings are flying off the site while $3 apiece

Olivia Hanson
Originally Published: November 10, 2023 9:40 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Beauty brands often try to convince us that spending a significant amount on lotions and serums is the way to see real results. And while that might be true sometimes, we found a special pillowcase that can provide similar benefits for a fraction of the price.

Amazon’s Bedsure Satin Pillowcase is proof that improving your skin and hair health doesn’t always have to burn a hole in your wallet. These silky soft pillowcases come in a two-pack that’s currently on sale for just $6, a massive 52% off Beloved by shoppers for their ability to help with “reducing morning frizz and wrinkles,” the pillowcase has sold over 20,000 times in the past month and has become the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s bed pillowcases category.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set, $6 (was $12) at Amazon

Amazon

Get it!

If you’re searching for bedding that truly helps you get some beauty sleep, these satin pillowcases can offer your skin and hair an array of benefits. According to the Sleep Foundation, the satin fabric’s smooth, silky texture allows your head to move more easily as you sleep, which reduces friction and therefore decreases the chances of wrinkles, frizz, and hair breakage. Satin is also less absorbent than other fabrics such as cotton or polyester, which keeps the skin more hydrated and reduces the likelihood of acne.

Washing your pillowcases often is another way to enhance the potential benefits, and reviewers say these “wash up nicely” with “no signs of wear or tear” even after being washed every three days. The brand suggests turning them inside out and washing them inside a mesh laundry bag using a mild detergent.

Amazon shoppers have given the pillowcases over 216,000 five-star ratings, showering them with compliments. One shopper was impressed with the “luxurious feel” of the fabric and said it’s “incredibly soft and smooth to the touch.” Although they were skeptical about satin pillowcases being able to help with hair frizz and sensitive skin, after just a few weeks of using them, they are now “a firm believer.”

“I bought these because I had heard that Satin pillowcases were good for skin and hair texture, and I have to say that after using [them] for a month or so I have definitely noticed a significant improvement,” another reviewer wrote. “No more line creases on my face in the morning and my hair is so much smoother and shinier!”

The Bedsure Satin Pillowcases come in a wide color selection—37 to be exact—and several different sizes, including queen, standard, king, and body for an added cost. One Amazon shopper noted that they come in a “gift box type envelope,” making them a great gift for friends and family members on special occasions. With all of the benefits these pillowcases bring and the fact that they’re on sale for only $6, these are definitely worth adding to your cart ASAP.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: