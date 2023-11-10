A UV sanitizer with over 14,000 perfect ratings that also charges your phone is just 54% off at Amazon

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley man convicted of possessing child pornography images PUSD delays vote for month on new superintendent’s evaluation tool Arizona voters could decide in 2024 whether to enshrine abortion rights into state constitution Down Syndrome supermodel from Australia to share message of inclusivity in Prescott Mountain Artists Guild offers free art classes for veterans Prescott appoints Walton Community Development Director Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote Prescott 2023 Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 11

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A UV sanitizer with over 14,000 perfect ratings that also charges your phone is just 54% off at Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: November 10, 2023 2:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cold and flu season is here, which means now is the time to take extra precautions to protect you and your loved ones from spreading germs. Items used on a daily basis like your phone, keys, and wallet can be one of the main sources of germs because they’re exposed to many different surfaces throughout the day and they’re not things people usually think about washing or sterilizing.

Instead of trying to use a disinfectant wipe or washcloth, turn to the PhoneSoap 3 UV Phone Sanitizer & Charger Box while it’s on sale for just $37, a $43 discount ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It requires little time and effort, and with a spacious interior measuring 6.8 x 3.74 x 0.78-inches, it can hold most smartphones and other small essentials.

It uses 360-degree UV-C light to thoroughly sanitize all sides of an object in as little as 10 minutes, with PhoneSoap claiming it kills 99.99% of germs. What’s even more convenient, is it can simultaneously charge your phone (or any other device compatible with a USB-A or USB-C port) and sanitize it all in one go. This gives you even more incentive to disinfect your gadgets each night as you sleep.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Charger Box, $37 (was $80) at Amazon

Amazon

Get it!

The sterilizing kit comes with everything you need to get started, so all you have to do is plug in the power cord, place your items inside, and as soon as the lid is shut, it’ll begin the cleaning process. Although it’s specifically designed for phones, it’s also ideal for sanitizing jewelry, glasses, wireless earbuds, pens, and anything else you might use on a daily basis.

It’s backed by over 14,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who have used it for several reasons. One person who claims to be a microbiology researcher even put this sanitizer to the test for microorganisms, and the before-and-after photos of their Petri dishes speak for themselves. “I tested three phones before and after the sterilization, [and] this device sterilized all phones completely,” they said.

“I bought this sanitizer and was using it long before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been a tremendous asset,” wrote another reviewer. “My wife and I stick our phones, smart watches (and anything else that will fit) inside the sanitizer twice a day to ensure we're not spreading anything. Simply put, this thing works, works well, and in this COVID-19 pandemic, is a real blessing to have.”

Given that the popular PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer & Charger Box typically costs $80, this is your chance to get one, while the white shade is 54% off. And it’ll arrive in as little as two days with a Prime membership, so you can start cleaning your items right away.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: