Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote Prescott 2023 Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 11 Woman dies of injuries sustained in apparent elk attack in Hualapai Mountains Prescott Valley Police offer Thanksgiving safety tips AARP Foundation Tax-Aide tax preparation begins January 15, 2024 Special Prescott Council meeting focuses on mayor’s response to city manager’s firing of airport director MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug State lawyers: Allocation to Prescott Frontier Days did not violate Arizona Constitution

There has never been a more affordable time to get the Apple Watch Series 9, and it arrives before Christmas

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 9, 2023 2:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With a faster processor, a boatload of health and activity features, and a new way to control it, the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches. And while it only launched in Sept., nearly two months ago, Amazon’s wasting no time to offer it for a compelling price.

In what can only be described as an epic early Black Friday sale, the Apple Watch Series 9 has never been more affordable for the smaller 41mm or the bigger 45mm version. At a 12% discount across all five shades, you can get the 41mm GPS for $349 (was $399) and the 45mm for $379 (was $429) on Amazon.

However, like all discounts on Amazon, you’ll want to add it to your cart and checkout quickly to ensure you get it before it sells out or, worse, the sale expires.

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS, $349 (was $399) at Amazon

Apple

Get It.

With Double Tap, the new gesture for controlling Apple’s latest watch officially rolled out, it’s safe to say that the Series 9 is high on folks' holiday wish lists. This new control method lets you simply tap your index finger and thumb together to answer a call, scroll through notifications, control music playback, or even dictate a response using voice-to-text. It’s a game-changer and a really fun way to control the watch.

It’s especially handy when you must respond while your dominant hand is full, as you can simply tap the fingers together to trigger the action. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also plenty responsive thanks to the new S9 chip that powers everything. watchOS 9 glides with applications opening very instantly, and you can accomplish everything you want on your wrist in a jiffy.

As the flagship, everyday Apple Watch, the Series 9 can tackle normal activity tracking for steps, total exercise minutes, and even calories burned. Plus, you can also track your heart rate, take an ECG (electrocardiogram), monitor Blood Oxygen levels, and even take advantage of sleep tracking with a skin temperature sensor. It’s a feature-filled health and activity tracking experience.

Either the 41mm or 45mm Liquid Retina display can get super bright to let you make out visuals in either direct outdoor or indoor light. It’s always on as well, meaning you’ll never need to interact it with to make the screen illuminate. It’s a big upgrade from the Apple Watch SE second-generation.

You can also use it all day as Apple promises all-day battery life, but when it runs low, you can fast-charge it using the included brick. If you’re looking to use it for sleep tracking as well, you’ll want to charge either when you wake up or before falling asleep.

If you’re sold the only thing left to decide between the 41mm and 45mm size, as well as the color: pink, Midnight, silver, and (PRODUCT) RED. You can get the 41mm for $349 here and the 45mm for $379 on Amazon, while it’s in stock, here.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS, $379 (was $429) at Amazon

Apple

Get It.
