Powell grabs punch bowl, tames Wall Street rally with hawkish rate comments

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley man convicted of possessing child pornography images Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote Prescott 2023 Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 11 Woman dies of injuries sustained in apparent elk attack in Hualapai Mountains Prescott Valley Police offer Thanksgiving safety tips AARP Foundation Tax-Aide tax preparation begins January 15, 2024 Special Prescott Council meeting focuses on mayor’s response to city manager’s firing of airport director MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Powell grabs punch bowl, tames Wall Street rally with hawkish rate comments

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 9, 2023 7:12 p.m.

Updated at 2:44 pm EST

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that he would "hesitate" to raise interest rates again, adding during a speech to an event in Washington that the central bank is not yet confident that financial conditions are restrictive enough to tame inflation.

In prepared remarks for a policy discussion at the Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference, Powell said rate decisions will be taken on a meeting-by-meeting basis. But he stressed that the Fed would be "attentive" to price given that there is a "long way to go" to return inflation to the central bank's preferred 2% target.

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," Powell said, adding that "the Fed is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2% over time. We are not confident that we have achieved such a stance."

Powell also said that rate decisions would be taken "carefully ... allowing us to address both the risk of being misled by a few good months of data, and the risk of overtightening. We are making decisions meeting by meeting."

U.S. stocks extended declines following the release of headlines from Powell's remarks, with the S&P 500 marked 33 points, or 0.75%, lower on the session and the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 248 points.

Benchmark 10-year note yields, meanwhile, were marked 8 basis points higher on the day at 4.629%, although much of that upside move followed a weaker-than-expected auction of 30-year bonds earlier in the session.

Last week's pullback in yields, which pushed 10-year notes below the 4.5% mark for the first time since September, may have compelled Powell to take a more hawkish tone.

Powell, who has said on many occasions that tight financial conditions – including higher Treasury yields – are helping the Fed in its inflation fight, may determine that markets have gotten over their skis with a rally that's extended for the S&P 500's past eight sessions.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: