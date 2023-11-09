Leaked info shows Warren Buffett reportedly engaged in some hypocritical stock trading

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote Prescott 2023 Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 11 Woman dies of injuries sustained in apparent elk attack in Hualapai Mountains Prescott Valley Police offer Thanksgiving safety tips AARP Foundation Tax-Aide tax preparation begins January 15, 2024 Special Prescott Council meeting focuses on mayor’s response to city manager’s firing of airport director MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug State lawyers: Allocation to Prescott Frontier Days did not violate Arizona Constitution

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Leaked info shows Warren Buffett reportedly engaged in some hypocritical stock trading

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: November 9, 2023 4:49 p.m.

Warren Buffett, the famed CEO of Berkshire Hathaway BRK.A, has always made clear that he operates a personal investment account separate from his work in Berkshire. But over the years, Buffett has said quite clearly that he avoids any personal trades that might conflict with those made by his company.

In a 2012 meeting, Buffett explained that, though he would love to personally buy shares of Wells Fargo, he couldn't, because it was a stock that Berkshire had purchased.

"And that’s one of the problems I have, is that I can’t be buying what Berkshire is buying," he said. "I’ve got some money around, and therefore, I go into my second choices, or into tiny little companies."

Related: Why billionaire investor Bill Ackman is a Warren Buffett devotee

Buffett added at the time that his "best ideas are all in Berkshire, that I can promise you."

He reiterated this point in 2016, saying that 99% of his net worth is in Berkshire; the remaining 1% goes into companies that have nothing to do with Berkshire's trades.

"As a practical matter, you know, my best ideas are — I hope they’re my best ideas —are off-limits for me because they go to Berkshire, if they’re sizable enough to have a significance to Berkshire," he said.

"I try to stay away from anything that could conflict with Berkshire," he added.

But a recent leak of IRS data, reviewed by ProPublica, revealed that over the past 20 years, Buffett has made personal trades in the same or prior quarter that Berkshire bought shares in the same companies.

Berkshire did not return TheStreet's request for comment.

Such trades, made before Berkshire disclosed its purchase publicly, occurred at least three times, according to ProPublica.

This is seemingly at-odds with Berkshire's ethics policy, which requires all "actual and anticipated securities transactions of Berkshire" to be public before employees can trade the same stocks personally.

Buffett declined to respond to ProPublica's questions concerning his personal trades.

Berkshire, 93, recently reported a 40% increase to $10.761 billion in operating earnings for the third-quarter, amassing a record high of $157.2 billion in cash.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: