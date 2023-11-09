Keen electric car adopters experience these hurdles at the dealership

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona voters could decide in 2024 whether to enshrine abortion rights into state constitution Down Syndrome supermodel from Australia to share message of inclusivity in Prescott Mountain Artists Guild offers free art classes for veterans Walton appointed to Community Development Director position Prescott Valley man convicted of possessing child pornography images Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote Prescott 2023 Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 11 Woman dies of injuries sustained in apparent elk attack in Hualapai Mountains

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Keen electric car adopters experience these hurdles at the dealership

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 9, 2023 8:52 p.m.

Apart from the direct-to-consumer model that has been adopted by Tesla TSLA, electric car buyers looking to adopt the efficient technology still have to face the relic that those buying gas-powered cars still have to deal with: the dreaded dealership.

Besides the shady sales tactics, haggling and other nonsense that buyers come to expect from a big dealership, J.D. Power found that there is another set of critical problems that electric car buyers have to face when buying their pride and joys.

Related: One of Tesla's most prominent competitors has no plans to engage in Elon Musk's vicious price war

In its 2023 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index study, J.D. Power found some unfortunate information that sets electric vehicles apart from their gas-powered brethren at the dealers.

According to their data, people who bought normal gas powered cars reported that they were much more satisfied with the buying experience than those who bought an electric vehicle.

A BMW iX at a charging station.

NurPhoto&solGetty Images

J.D. Power gives scores in customer satisfaction up to 1,000 points, and those who bought gas-powered cars in the consumer-priced "mass market" segment rated their experiences with a score of 848. In comparison, a similar "mass-market" buyer looking for an electric car rated their experience at just 790, a gap of 58 points.

This gap is also present in dealers that sell luxury and "premium" cars, with the regular posh cars getting a score of 866, and EVs at just 831; a gap of 35 points.

According to the study, EV buyers found that the overall buying experience is generally less satisfying compared to that of regular gas cars. Notably, they found that salespeople on showroom floors tended to lack knowledge about EVs, which resulted in lower satisfaction among electric buyers than gas car buyers.

Electric vehicles (EV) for sale at a Kia dealership.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

J.D. Power also found that buyers were left in the dark when it came to critical information about seemingly normal parts of EV ownership. Over 30% of electric car buyers said that they would like additional information on their vehicle's maintenance schedule, while 7% said they'd like additional assistance on setting up home charging.

Additionally, and possibly most critically, 11% of EV buyers asked by J.D. Power said they would like further explanation on how to charge their vehicle at home or elsewhere.

“Buyers of ICE vehicles don’t need to be taught how to put fuel in the gas tank,” J.D. Power automotive retail vice president Chris Sutton said. “But salespeople need to show EV buyers how to charge their vehicles at home and what’s involved in using a public charging station.”

More Business of EVs:

These results are similar to the gaps in satisfaction recorded in J.D. Power's report last year, where the gaps between gas and EVs were 56 points with "mass market" cars and 33 points for "premium" cars.

“Explaining how to charge the vehicle should be a mandatory part of every EV delivery,” Sutton said last year. “Salespeople don’t need to show gas powered vehicle buyers how to fill their tank, but they do need to show EV buyers how to charge their vehicle.”

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: