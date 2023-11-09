Disney stock leaps on dividend hopes as earnings, cash flow forecast impress

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote Prescott 2023 Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 11 Woman dies of injuries sustained in apparent elk attack in Hualapai Mountains Prescott Valley Police offer Thanksgiving safety tips AARP Foundation Tax-Aide tax preparation begins January 15, 2024 Special Prescott Council meeting focuses on mayor’s response to city manager’s firing of airport director MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug State lawyers: Allocation to Prescott Frontier Days did not violate Arizona Constitution

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Disney stock leaps on dividend hopes as earnings, cash flow forecast impress

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 9, 2023 11:31 a.m.

Updated at 9:40 am EST

Walt Disney DIS shares powered higher Thursday after the media and entertainment giant posted mixed fourth-quarter earnings but forecast significant cash flow gains, alongside deeper cost cuts, that could restore the group's dividend over the coming year.

Bob Iger, who returned as interim CEO in November of last year, has put reinstating Disney's quarterly dividend at the top of his list of priorities as he seeks to inject new life into its sprawling empire of studios, streaming, sports, theme parks and cruises.

Disney stopped paying its regularly quarterly dividend, last pegged at 88 cents a share, during the peak of the covid pandemic in May 2020.

"As I reflect on our achievement this past year, I'm mindful of the fact that a lot of time and effort was spent on fixing, both contending with certain decisions made in the recent past and addressing the numerous challenges brought on by disruption and the pandemic," Iger told investors on a conference call late Wednesday.

"And while we still have work to do to continue improving results, our progress has allowed us to move beyond this period of fixing and begin building our businesses again," he added.

A large part of his turnaround effort was evident in last night's earnings report, which for the first time broke down the group's profits into three major segments, with the ESPN-lead sports division reporting as a stand-alone division.

Sports-focused profits for the fiscal fourth quarter were up 14% from the year-earlier period to $981 million, topping Wall Street forecasts of around $862 million. Revenue was pegged at $3.91 billion.

At a headline level, Disney generated just under $3 billion in operating profit for the three months ended in September as overall revenue rose 5.4% from a year earlier to $21.35 billion.

Disney will speed up cost-cut program

Disney also said it would accelerate its cost-cutting program by around $2 billion, taking it to $7.5 billion a year, and lower its content spending by around $2 billion. Collectively, Disney said that would help it grow free cash flow "significantly," later adding it saw that total at around $8 billion.

"This continued robust free cash flow growth, alongside our strong balance sheet, will position us well to address our investments and shareholder return goals for the year and going forward," said interim Chief Financial Officer Kevin Lansberry. "To that end, we will be recommending to the board that they declare a dividend by the end of this calendar year."

"While this will be just the starting point, we do see ample opportunity to continue to increase shareholder returns in the future as our earnings and free cash flow grow in the form of increased dividends or share buybacks and we look forward to sharing more as we move ahead," he added.

Disney shares, a Dow component, were marked 6.25% higher in early Thursday trading to change hands at $89.78 each, a move that would nudge the stock into positive territory for the year.

Overall Disney+ paid subscribers rose by 7 million from the previous quarter, the company said, doubling Wall Street forecasts, while Hotstar subs fell by around 4 million to 37.6 million, putting the overall total at 150.2 million.

Streaming-division losses were pegged at $387 million, narrowed from around $1.5 billion in the year-earlier period and the $512 million loss pegged over the previous quarter.

Experiences profit rose 31% from a year earlier to $1.8 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts, thanks to solid gains from international theme parks such as Hong Kong.

The Entertainment division swung to a $236 million profit from a loss of $608 million a year earlier.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: