Celebrating 100 years: The history of Disney

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley man convicted of possessing child pornography images Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote Prescott 2023 Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 11 Woman dies of injuries sustained in apparent elk attack in Hualapai Mountains Prescott Valley Police offer Thanksgiving safety tips AARP Foundation Tax-Aide tax preparation begins January 15, 2024 Special Prescott Council meeting focuses on mayor’s response to city manager’s firing of airport director MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Celebrating 100 years: The history of Disney

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: November 9, 2023 7:20 p.m.

Disney reported better than expected third quarter results, with a renewed focus on profitability in 2024. But the company has been struggling to turn a profit in recent years. As Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary, the company is tasked with turning around its streaming business, navigating a decline in visitors at its parks, and ongoing uncertainty around a CEO succession plan.

In the video above, TheStreet delves into Disney's transformation, tracing its journey from its inception in 1923 to the modern day company.

Full Video Transcript Below:

JACQUI FRANK: Walt and his brother, Roy, moved out to California and founded what became Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio in October 1923. They started their business in the back of a small office in Los Angeles where they paid $10 a month. From 1923 to 1927, Disney Brothers produced a series of short, live-action animated films called "The Alice Comedies." They changed the company name to The Walt Disney Studio in 1926. In 1928, they released Steamboat Willie, widely recognized as problematic, but was also the first appearance of the iconic Mickey Mouse and was the first synchronized sound cartoon. The Walt Disney Studio changed its name to Walt Disney Productions Ltd. in 1929. Disney began creating its first feature-length film in 1934, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Its production was considered a reckless undertaking - too expensive, too complicated, and too long. Three years later, in 1937, it was a wildly successful release, and its characters are still recognized today. With the profits from "Snow White," Disney bought 51 acres in Burbank and began designing a studio for making animated feature films.

In 1940 the studio officially moved to the new location and became a publicly traded company. In 1944, Disney found itself short on funds and re-released Snow White, beginning a pattern of re-releasing their successful films. Disney then made a programming deal with American Broadcasting-Paramount Theatres to fund Disneyland in 1953 and the park opened two years later in 1955. Disney IPOs at a share price of US$13.88 on the New York Stock Exchange in 1957. Walt Disney died in 1966 and from that point until 1987, the company was considered to be in a dark period of decline. Attempted hostile takeovers and brushes with bankruptcy.

In 1967, construction began on Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, known as Epcot, opened in Walt Disney World Resort, in 1982. The following year, the Disney Channel began production and Tokyo Disneyland opened. 1986 finally the company name was changed to its modern iteration, The Walt Disney Company. This is where things seem to change around for the company and begin the current era of Disney acquisitions.

Disney entered a 10-year distribution partnership with Pixar Animation Studios in 1997, resulting in the purchase of Pixar in 2006 for $7 billion. Disney bought Marvel in 2009, for a total of $4 billion. In 2010, Disney sold off assets, including "Power Rangers" for $100 million and Miramax Films for $660 million. Disney acquired Lucasfilm from George Lucas, including "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones", for $4.06 billion in 2012. In 2013, Disney released "Frozen," which became the highest-grossing animated feature of all time. Disney announced a $60 billion investment in its parks in 2023, double what it spent in the decade prior. As of 2023, Disney has expanded to own and operate ABC, ESPN, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: