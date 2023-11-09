Beloved budget grocer bringing 46 cheap new holiday items to a shelf near you

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote Prescott 2023 Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 11 Woman dies of injuries sustained in apparent elk attack in Hualapai Mountains Prescott Valley Police offer Thanksgiving safety tips AARP Foundation Tax-Aide tax preparation begins January 15, 2024 Special Prescott Council meeting focuses on mayor’s response to city manager’s firing of airport director MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug State lawyers: Allocation to Prescott Frontier Days did not violate Arizona Constitution

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Beloved budget grocer bringing 46 cheap new holiday items to a shelf near you

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: November 9, 2023 3:51 p.m.

For many people a trip to the grocery store is as mundane as putting air in one's tires or crossing off a to-do list.

Increasingly, folks are using grocery-delivery services, like Amazon AMZN Fresh or Instacart.

Related: Walmart is about to completely change how you shop (for the better)

But for the last few of us who still thoroughly enjoy a trip to the grocery store, it can be fun perusing the aisles every week, discovering what's new and what's been discontinued.

Such is the case especially at Trader Joe's, an Aldi-owned grocery chain that offers deep discounts and a litany of cult-favorite items.

Customers love Trader Joe's for its value, quality, availability and — of course — its off-the-beaten-path favorites. Where else can you get cookie butter ice cream, wine for under $5, and wild-caught salmon under the same roof?

You'll be hard pressed to find anything with a recognizable name brand; most of the stuff is simply labeled "Trader Joe's." But most shoppers don't mind this. In fact, that's part of the very reason it's got such a loyal following. Many people prefer Trader Joe's brands to other labels because they tend to be less expensive and, perhaps equally important, they embrace the seasons.

Every fall, for example, pumpkin-flavored items start to creep onto shelves until the entire store is clothed in a sort of orangey hue. For a lot of shoppers, it's the best time of the year.

For those who prefer peppermint and mistletoe to pumpkin spice, early November is the best time of the year because that's when the store begins stocking their holiday favorites (with plenty of new items, to be sure).

Trader Joe's introduces new holiday items

This month Trader Joe's has begun stocking some old favorites, like its turkey gravy and Nuts About Rosemary Mix ($7.99 for a 12 ounce container).

But TJs is also stocking plenty of new products on its shelves — at least 46, as of this writing — and some of them sound as if they're sure to be instant classics.

Here's a list of some of the new items:

  • Aged Sheep’s Milk Cheese
  • Organic Conversation Olive Trio
  • Non-Dairy Cinnamon Bun Oat Creamer
  • Chocolate Dipped Danish Cookies
  • Braised Pork Shoulder
  • Holiday Cheer Cheese Spread
  • Baked Pizza Flavored Pillow Crisp
  • Classic Bitters
  • Organic Farfalle Rigate Pasta
  • Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
  • Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts
  • Roasted Hatch Chili Jalapeno Cheese Dip
  • Cinnamon Sugar Toffee Trio
  • Chicken Breakfast Patties
  • Super Chocolatey Gluten Free Cookie Dough
  • Garlic & Black Pepper Almonds
  • All Butter Sugar Cookie Dough
  • Teeny Tiny Apple Pies
  • Guacasalsa
  • Double Chocolate Croissants
  • Garlic and Asiago Cheese Dip
  • Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon

"Look no further than Fully Cooked Half Turkey Breast, prepared Cornbread Stuffing, and of course, Gravy. And for a sweet finish, there’s classic Pumpkin Pie, and even a larger-than-life Milk Chocolate Coin—yes!" Trader Joe's suggests for Thanksgiving this year.

The grocer is selling free range organic young turkeys for $3.99 a pound this year — a deal most of us can agree on.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: