Adoption Spotlight: A’Keyshana
Originally Published: November 9, 2023 8:45 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: A’Keyshana is a bubbly, outgoing, and talkative teen looking for her forever family. She has a great personality and says that she wants her forever family to know that she “talks a lot” and that she is a people person. A’Keyshana enjoys swimming, volleyball, basketball, drawing, and painting. Get to know Alaysia at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: