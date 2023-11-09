5 strategies for navigating today’s digital tipping culture
The requests for tips for service are becoming more frequent these days, as cashless payment methods with automated tipping options proliferate at checkout counters. To help make responding to these prompts less awkward, tipping experts offer some guidelines — such as it’s worth knowing that you can always decline to tip in scenarios where limited service was provided. But in service-heavy scenarios, such as at sit-down restaurants, tipping 20% is still standard. (Wilfredo Lee/AP, File)