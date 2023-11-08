Why a flight attendant career may not be as glamorous as you think

People considering which job opportunities to consider, or career paths to pursue, are generally busy trying to match their interests with what occupations might best suit them.

This is true of college graduates and those with other levels of completed education, frequently explains Dave Ramsey, bestselling author and radio show host.

In fact, Ramsey devotes a significant amount of time and energy educating people about jobs that don't necessarily require a college degree.

Ramsey's co-host on The Ramsey Show, Ken Coleman, put together a long list of jobs that fit into this category. He did, however, mention that some amount of knowledge is always required.

"Now hear me on this," Coleman wrote on Ramsey Solutions. "While you may not need a bachelor’s degree, you do need an education! Some of these jobs ... require an associate degree, some trade school, and others specific certifications or apprenticeships. But here's the bottom line: You can earn good money and enjoy meaningful work without spending four years at college."

The list includes job titles such as real estate agent, firefighter, electrician, dental hygienist and air traffic controller.

Shutterstock

The demands expected of a flight attendant

One job occupation receiving a lot of attention recently is that of an airline flight attendant.

While some airlines might place a preference on applicants who have taken some college or have a degree, its typically only required for aspirants to have a high school diploma.

A labor dispute between flight attendants and Southwest Airlines LUV has been in the news, but the two sides appeared to reach a tentative agreement on a new contract on Oct. 25.

And flight attendants at American Airlines AAL are also currently in negotiations with federal mediators about a new employee deal.

Labor issues aside, the prospect of being a flight attendant appeals to many people who are looking for a sense of adventure in their work.

It goes without saying that the traveling itself is the biggest draw. The ability to spend time in different major cities because it's a job, not an extravagant vacation one can barely afford, seems attractive.

But according to one travel expert, it may not be the perfect job that it, at first glance, seems to be.

How being a flight attendant can wear a person down

One travel expert, Gary Leff of View From the Wing, offers a few reasons why the job of flight attendant can be a grind.

"You don't get a consistent schedule," wrote Leff. "That makes it difficult to build stable relationships and to raise a family and friendships can be tough to maintain, too ... The flight attendant life is a unique blend of allure and adversity, a dichotomy that both attracts and repels."

Contrary to how many think of the job, the reality is that as a flight attendant it's difficult to travel on one's own.

"People come to the job for the allure of travel, but life as a nonrev (non-revenue passenger) is hard," wrote Leff. "Airlines fill their planes far more than they used to, making it tough to travel standby — and you don’t just need to find a seat to your destination, you need to be able to reliably get back. Full planes make that hard, but you’d better not miss a shift."

The View From the Wing author also says the work trips simply aren't as glamorous as they may sound.

"Until you gain the seniority to travel to far-flung destinations with long layovers, you’re slogging it out to places like Sioux City (if you’re flying United Express UAL) or Des Moines," Leff wrote. "You may not even get New York trips if you aren’t based there. And at the end of a four segment day that started early and ended with delays, if you don’t time out in a different city from the one you hoped to visit, you may be too exhausted to take advantage of being there."

"While the job provides a window to the world, it often comes with a view that's uncontrollable," Leff continued.

"Flight attendants, much like the aircraft they work in, must navigate through turbulent conditions. Too many get stuck — failing to weigh the transient perks against the enduring hardships. Ultimately, it's a career that isn't merely about flying from place to place but about finding a way to stay afloat in turbulent skies."

