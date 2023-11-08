Warner Brothers reports $400 million loss despite 'Barbie' success

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Woman dies of injuries sustained in apparent elk attack in Hualapai Mountains Prescott Valley Police offer Thanksgiving safety tips AARP Foundation Tax-Aide tax preparation begins January 15, 2024 Special Prescott Council meeting focuses on mayor’s response to city manager’s firing of airport director MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug State lawyers: Allocation to Prescott Frontier Days did not violate Arizona Constitution Prescott voters appear to reject doubling mayor’s term from two to four years 2023 General Election Results as of 8:30 p.m. Yavapai College set to host ‘Night Of Class’ event, Feb. 10, 2024 Chino Chamber News: Holidays, fun are just around the corner!

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Warner Brothers reports $400 million loss despite 'Barbie' success

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: November 8, 2023 8 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Wednesday, November 8.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks are looking to keep up their winning streak after seven straight days of gains. Top of mind for investors today was Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, while he didn't address monetary policy, he spoke on a host of economic issues.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, which analyzes the probability of the Fed's next move, there is now a 90 percent chance that the central bank holds rates steady for the remainder of the year and a roughly 20 percent chance of a rate cut in March.

Wall Street is also looking ahead to earnings from Disney out later this afternoon. Investors will be paying close attention to how the company is faring amid an ongoing actors strike and a struggling streaming business.

Meanwhile, it doesn't seem like the Barbie movie was quite enough to save Warner Brothers last quarter. Despite the record 1.5 billion dollars the iconic film brought in for the company, the media and entertainment giant reported an over 400 million dollar loss, much steeper than Wall Street expected.

But Barbie wasn't unhelpful... The biggest movie in Warner Brothers' history helped boost its studio revenue to 3.2 billion, up 3 percent from last year.

Warner Brothers reported the deepest decline in its advertising revenue, which fell 12 percent. The company also blamed the weaker than expected quarter on the months-long writers strike and ongoing SAG strike.

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: