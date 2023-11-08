Warner Bros. Discovery posts wider Q3 loss as Hollywood strikes, ad slump bites

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Special Prescott Council meeting focuses on mayor’s response to city manager’s firing of airport director MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug State lawyers: Allocation to Prescott Frontier Days did not violate Arizona Constitution Prescott voters appear to reject doubling mayor’s term from two to four years 2023 General Election Results as of 8:30 p.m. Yavapai College set to host ‘Night Of Class’ event, Feb. 10, 2024 Chino Chamber News: Holidays, fun are just around the corner! PUSD Governing Board to review superintendent evaluation tools Homeowners, auto insurance rates are skyrocketing, if renewals are even offered Tap water could soon be from treated sewage

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Warner Bros. Discovery posts wider Q3 loss as Hollywood strikes, ad slump bites

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 8, 2023 12:15 p.m.

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD posted a wider-than-expected third quarter loss Wednesday as the impact of Hollywood strikes hit both the top and bottom lines of the entertainment and studio group.

Warner Bros. said its adjusted loss for the three months ending in September was pegged at 17 cents per share, a tally that narrowed from the 95 cents per share loss over the same period last year but fell outside the Street consensus forecast of 6 cents per share.

Group revenues, Warner Bros. said, rose 1.6% from last year to $9.979 billion, a total that essentially matched Street forecasts.

Earlier this autumn, Waner Bros. said the impact of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild strikes, which it had forecast to end in September, would likely rise to between $300 million and $500 million by the end of the year.

The studio division has also delay the release of its "Dune: Part Two" sequel, originally set for November, until at least March of next year following a warning from CEO David Zaslav that the industry is in "unchartered waters" as a result of the industrial action at the heart of the global movie industry.

"I am very pleased with the strong financial results that our company delivered in Q3, underscored by 22% growth in Adjusted EBITDA and over $2 billion in free cash flow, putting us on track to meaningfully exceed $5 billion for the year and contributing to our nearly $12 billion in debt paydown to date," Zaslav said in a statement alongside the earnings release.

"Among the highlights, our Direct-to-Consumer business had another profitable quarter and launched its new live-programming offerings with CNN Max and the Bleacher Report AddOn, which are showing early signs of contributing to increased engagement and lower churn on Max," he added. "We’ve made great strides in just 19 months and are excited to continue building on this strong momentum, as we focus on driving future growth and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Warner Bros. Discovery shares were marked 2.41% lower higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $11.33 each.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: