This cordless vacuum that runs 'just like a Dyson' is significantly cheaper than ever before at $80

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Corded vacuums aren’t for everyone, especially if you’re trying to clean multiple rooms in one go. That’s why many shoppers are turning to cordless vacuum cleaners instead, and there just so happens to be a highly rated option on sale at Amazon.

The Belife Cordless Vacuum works on low-pile carpets and hard floors alike, but more importantly, it is currently on sale twice with an instant 41% discount and a $20-off coupon. The combined offers make the overall price just $80, the lowest price this vacuum has ever been, according to camelcamelcamel. It’s also significantly cheaper than it was earlier this year, so now’s the perfect time to add one to your cleaning closet.

Belife BVC11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $80 (was $170) at Amazon

This model uses powerful suction and a brush roll to pick up everything in its path, whether it is built-up dirt and debris or a mess of cat litter. Several shoppers claim it also works well to clean up after pets, and one reviewer said, “it has picked up more pet hair than I could even imagine.” You can choose from three cleaning modes—eco mode, mid mode, and max mode—to enhance your experience and ensure it's equipped for your needs. Settings can be selected on the large LED screen at the top of the machine, plus it’ll display the remaining battery life and send alerts.

As if this machine could get any better, it comes with two interchangeable brush heads, and it converts to a handheld vacuum thanks to its all-in-one design. The motor detaches from the base to make cleaning hard-to-reach areas like stairs, furniture, and vehicles super easy. For cleaning ceilings and baseboards without having to reach or bend over, you can detach it with the extended wand in tow.

Everything it sucks up goes through a HEPA filter that captures even the smallest particles to provide your home with clean air after vacuuming. The filter should be washed at least once every three months to keep it functioning properly, and the dust cup should be emptied after every use. It holds up to 0.7-L of debris and has a one-touch empty system, so you don’t even have to get your hands dirty.

If you’re unsure of the quality of such an affordable vacuum, take it from over 4,500 shoppers who gave it a five-star rating. One reviewer claimed it’s “comparable to Dyson” and described the suction power as “very strong.”

“Worked just like a Dyson vacuum but for way less money,” another person wrote. “If you have dogs or cats it's awesome for hair cleaning.”

Depending on which mode it’s in, the vacuum’s battery can last for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. The removable battery can be recharged on its own or while it’s connected to the machine for added convenience.

Upgrade your cleaning arsenal with the Belife Cordless Vacuum before the holidays to ensure your home is as clean as possible for hosting guests. And don’t forget to apply the $20 coupon before adding it to your cart to get the full discount.