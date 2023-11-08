Obituary: Thomas L. Fitzwater

Thomas L. Fitzwater (Tom) peacefully passed away on Oct. 30, 2023 at his home in Prescott, Arizona. He was born on Jan. 16, 1948 to Robert C. and Genevieve M. Fitzwater.

Tom is survived by his brother John (Carol) along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings James, Robert and Sandra.

Tom worked as a hairdresser for 40 years in the Phoenix, Arizona, area.

Cremation rites will be accorded. As per Tom’s request, no funeral or memorial services will be performed.

Information provided by the family.