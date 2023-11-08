More Americans are tapping into 401(k) funds to cover expenses

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Special Prescott Council meeting focuses on mayor’s response to city manager’s firing of airport director MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug State lawyers: Allocation to Prescott Frontier Days did not violate Arizona Constitution Prescott voters appear to reject doubling mayor’s term from two to four years 2023 General Election Results as of 8:30 p.m. Yavapai College set to host ‘Night Of Class’ event, Feb. 10, 2024 Chino Chamber News: Holidays, fun are just around the corner! PUSD Governing Board to review superintendent evaluation tools Homeowners, auto insurance rates are skyrocketing, if renewals are even offered Tap water could soon be from treated sewage

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

More Americans are tapping into 401(k) funds to cover expenses

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: November 8, 2023 3:13 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Wednesday, November 8.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here's what we're watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are looking to keep up the rally after seven straight days of gains, marking Wall Street's longest winning streak in two years. These gains come amid a strong third-quarter earnings season. Over 80 percent of companies in the S&P 500 have delivered better than expected results, which is considered better than average.

Separately, investors are watching for comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as they look for clues into the future of interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, as Americans continue to deal with rising costs on just about everything, more and more are turning to their 401(k)'s for emergency cash. Bank of America alone saw a 13 percent spike in the number of clients taking hardship distributions between Q2 and Q3.

The I-R-S identifies a hardship distribution as "a withdrawal from a participant's elective deferral account made because of an immediate and heavy financial need, and limited to the amount necessary to satisfy that financial need."

One of the key drivers in the decision to dip into nest eggs? Credit card balances rose to a record $1.08 trillion in the third quarter - a $48 billion increase from Q2 and a $154 billion jump from this time last year. And not only is the debt climbing, Americans are constantly struggling to pay it down, as the rate at which households are becoming delinquent is at its highest point since 2011.

However, despite having to pull money from retirement plans, Bank of America says 401(k) contribution rates in Q3 held steady at 6.5 percent.

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: