Cathie Wood sinks nearly $2 million into falling tech stock

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Woman dies of injuries sustained in apparent elk attack in Hualapai Mountains Prescott Valley Police offer Thanksgiving safety tips AARP Foundation Tax-Aide tax preparation begins January 15, 2024 Special Prescott Council meeting focuses on mayor’s response to city manager’s firing of airport director MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug State lawyers: Allocation to Prescott Frontier Days did not violate Arizona Constitution Prescott voters appear to reject doubling mayor’s term from two to four years 2023 General Election Results as of 8:30 p.m. Yavapai College set to host ‘Night Of Class’ event, Feb. 10, 2024 Chino Chamber News: Holidays, fun are just around the corner!

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cathie Wood sinks nearly $2 million into falling tech stock

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: November 8, 2023 6:24 p.m.

Cathie Wood, CEO and investment lead of Ark Invest, loves her disruptive tech stocks. While a prominent aspect of Ark’s funds is made up of more traditional tech names, such as Tesla TSLA, the firm has snapped up plenty of shares in biotechnology companies over the years.

Ark bought a total of 268,772 shares of Pacific Biosciences PACB on Nov. 7. The bulk of this purchase was made by Ark’s Innovation ETF. The firm also purchased a total of 468,261 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks DNA and 13,596 shares of 10x Genomics TXG – Ark Innovation carried the bulk of these purchases as well.

After reaching a 52-week-high of $14.05 in July, PacBio’s stock has been on the decline. The company’s shares are down nearly 20% for the year, closing Nov. 7 at $6.88. Reporting third-quarter results in October, the company noted a net loss of 26 cents per share, below the loss of 34 cents per share it reported in the year-ago period. Also, the company reported revenue of $55.7 million for the quarter, a 72% year-over-year increase.

Related: Cathie Wood snaps up $5 million in one disruptive tech stock

"PacBio had another successful quarter as we continued to drive Revio adoption and exceeded $50 million in quarterly revenue for the first time in company history," Christian Henry, president and CEO of PacBio said in a statement at the time.

Analysts have rated the company a moderate buy. Also, according to its Piotroski F-Score, which rates a company’s financial health from 0-9, PacBio has a score of three. Ark Innovation’s holding in PacBio, worth just under $130 million, makes up 1.78% of the fund.

Ginkgo, which reports earnings after the bell Nov. 8, closed the previous session at $1.54 per share. The company’s stock is down 11% for the year. For 10x Genomics, its stock is up a little more than 3% for the year, and it closed the previous session at $39.02.

Since the summer of 2022, Wood has been purchasing biotech stocks en masse. In a 2021 interview with CNBC, Ark Invest analyst Simon Barnett said that Ark sees genomics as “one of the most transformative investment opportunities of the century.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: