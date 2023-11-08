Amazon just added a revolutionary new feature to a beloved product

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Woman dies of injuries sustained in apparent elk attack in Hualapai Mountains Prescott Valley Police offer Thanksgiving safety tips AARP Foundation Tax-Aide tax preparation begins January 15, 2024 Special Prescott Council meeting focuses on mayor’s response to city manager’s firing of airport director MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug State lawyers: Allocation to Prescott Frontier Days did not violate Arizona Constitution Prescott voters appear to reject doubling mayor’s term from two to four years 2023 General Election Results as of 8:30 p.m. Yavapai College set to host ‘Night Of Class’ event, Feb. 10, 2024 Chino Chamber News: Holidays, fun are just around the corner!

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon just added a revolutionary new feature to a beloved product

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: November 8, 2023 7:35 p.m.

One of the great things about Amazon AMZN is that it almost seems to know what you're thinking.

If you're one of the 200 million Prime members and have made a couple purchases on the platform recently, navigate over to the homepage. Chances are, Amazon is not-so-subtly promoting related products that you'd been meaning to add to your cart for a while now.

Related: Walmart is about to completely change how you shop (for the better)

Amazon is great because it gets to know you on an almost best-friend level. It knows what you're thinking, or about to think, and it's got an answer for almost every conundrum throughout your day. Usually, that answer is: Buy the thing.

But one of its most beloved products, its Kindle e-reader, has been both delighting and maddening users simultaneously for years. The tablet-like tech is wildly popular; it's estimated that the retail giant has sold somewhere between 20 million and 90 million of the devices, making them one of Amazon's top-selling hardware devices on the market.

But for a while now, users have been demanding more.

Why, if Alexa can tell me the weather, if our TVs are now smart, if our Ring doorbell can tell us who's at the door, and if our Fire Kids tablets can soothe and occupy little ones for hours, is the Kindle still kind of stuck in 2005?

Amazon subtly makes a big Kindle change

Many users had questioned Amazon's seeming insistence on keeping its Kindle simple and streamlined for years. On the one hand, it's really nice to be able to unwind with a simple e-reader without any pressing notifications buzzing and distracting your reading session. On the other hand, a simple web call up to answer a question or browse a topic mentioned in your latest nonfiction was bedeviling.

Slightly high-angle shot of a hand holding a Kindle eReader advertising "80% Off Top eBooks, " with a wooden floor in the background, Lafayette, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022. Photo courtesy Sftm. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

Gado&solGetty Images

The best answer Amazon had for curious perusers was the quick lookup feature, which allows readers to press and hold a word or phrase and — as long as their Kindle was connected to wifi — get a short entry from a dictionary or Wikipedia for more color on the concept.

Now, however, some users are reporting that highly-sought after browser capability is leveling up.

In October, Amazon released Kindle update 5.16.4, which, according to the tech company, included "Performance improvements, bug fixes, and other general enhancements."

But some observant users swear the update includes better web browsing capabilities, too.

"A change I noticed in 5.16.4 was that the web browser has finally been upgraded. It can now show pretty much everything you need, aside from YouTube," one user wrote on the Kindle subreddit. "The html5test.com score before the upgrade was 152, and now it's 464. It's still not as good as modern chromium browsers, but it's more than enough to browse websites. I think the web browser upgrade made sense, as the firmware file for the kindle oasis increased by about 40 mb."

"This is an absolute game changer on the Scribe. Websites actually work and I can read webcomics without it being idiotically tiny or just plain unusable. On 5.16.3 some pages were unusable as you couldn't accept or remove the GDPR cookie warning, now they actually work and look good," another wrote. "Sure it's not the fastest browser in the world but damn it's nice having an actual browser."

Tech blogger Liliputing agrees that Amazon is up to something.

"Amazon has quietly begun rolling out an updated version of its web browser that brings much better support for modern websites. It does a better job loading images and other graphics and scores higher in HTML5 performance tests," the November 7 blog reads.

Kindle users on a 10th-generation device should be able to get this update by navigating over to settings and pressing "Update your Kindle," which should activate a restart.

TheStreet has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: