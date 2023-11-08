A popular massage gun shoppers call ‘incredibly effective’ for relieving sore muscles is just $22 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In case you weren’t already aware, you no longer have to spend hundreds of dollars to book an appointment at a professional salon to enjoy a deep tissue massage. You can treat yourself to a session of relaxation in the comfort of your own home for a fraction of the price.

The Apherma Massage Gun has 30 speeds to pick from and has nine interchangeable massage heads to provide a customized experience every time. Everything comes neatly packaged inside a carrying case, making it convenient to use on the go. The fact that this model costs just $22 is a major steal.

Nearly 5,000 five-star ratings back it, and several of them call it the “best massage gun ever” for how versatile it is. With the holidays right around the corner, it will make a great gift for practically anyone on your list. One reviewer went as far as to say, “it has been my favorite gift ever [and] I use it nearly every day.

Apherma Massage Gun, $22 at Amazon

The brand recommends starting the massage gun on a lower level (1-6) to stimulate your muscles and warm them up before jumping into an intense massage. Speeds 7-15 are ideal for muscle relaxation, 16-20 are great for pain relief, 21-25 will provide a deep tissue massage, and 26-30 gives you a professional-grade massage. You can adjust its settings from the user-friendly LED screen, and it also displays how much power is left. The battery lasts up to eight hours on a single charge and can be recharged using the included USB charger.

Experts say you can safely use a massage gun on a daily basis, but you should “try not to target any single muscle group for more than two minutes in a session.” You might even want to start by only massaging a single area for up to 30 seconds and work your way up from there.

“The Apherma Massage Gun is a game-changer when it comes to muscle recovery and relaxation,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It's incredibly effective at relieving muscle tension and soreness, making it perfect for athletes and anyone with an active lifestyle.”

Whether you’re using it after a stressful day or during your post-workout routine, this massage gun should be your top choice, considering it costs less than $25. Add it to your cart now, and it can arrive in as little as two days with Prime shipping.

This story originally appeared on Men's Journal.