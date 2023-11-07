You can save up to $2,000 on Samsung TVs right now ahead of Black Friday 2023

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just a few weeks before the holiday shopping season officially kicks off on Black Friday, brands and retailers are wasting no time to start discounts. Amazon’s been discounting Keurigs and Christmas trees, and you can even save on Apple gadgets.

However, at Samsung right now, you can save up to $2,000 on select TVs—including an 85-inch Neo QLED that normally retails for $4,800, which is down to just $2,800. And, as always, when purchasing from Samsung, you unlock easy, fast delivery and access to additional warranty coverage.

You can see every discount on the Samsung TV models here for The Frame, OLED, Neo QLED, and QLED, and our favorites that are part of the sale ahead.

85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,800 (was $4,800) at Samsung

Leading the pack with massive discounts is Samsung’s 2023 85-inch QN90 Neo QLED 4K TV. This delivers vibrant colors and incredibly immersive visuals thanks to thousands of miniature LEDs that illuminate or un-illuminate to create a picture. Controlling it all is Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, which will also upscale any content to up to a 4K-like resolution. This way, whatever you’re watching, from pretty much any source, will look its best on this lovely 85-inch TV.

Considering the screen size, it is also nice to see that Samsung finished the Qn90C with an anti-glare coating that ensures someone, regardless of the angle at which they are sitting, can make out the content being shown. Just like The Frame TV, it will also block distractions from light and other household objects reflecting upon it. Like any Samsung TV, it features a Tizen smart interface built-in for easy access to streaming services.

While the 85-inch QN90C is seeing the biggest discount, you can also save on the 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes. If you’re looking for bigger, the 98-inch QN90C is also an option at $10,000 flat, thanks to an instant $5,000 discount.

43-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,000 (was $1,200) at Samsung

50-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,100 (was $1,600) at Samsung

55-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,400 (was $2,000) at Samsung

65-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,700 (was $2,800) at Samsung

75-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,400 (was $3,300) at Samsung

85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,800 (was $4,800) at Samsung

98-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $10,000 (was $15,000) at Samsung

75-inch The Frame TV, $2,600 (was $3,000) at Samsung

While we fully expect Samsung’s Frame TV to get discounted in full force come Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it doesn’t normally get discounted in the following weeks. To our delight, though, Samsung is offering $400 off the 75-inch Frame TV and $1,000 off the 85-inch size right now.

Both offers are considerable savings on the more expensive models of The Frame TV, and either can easily become the centerpiece of your home entertainment setup. Included in the box is a stand as well as a wall mount and the One-Connect box. This way, you just plug one cable into the TV itself for easy mounting and placement, while you can place the box and connect other peripherals from a more accessible location, like inside a home entertainment cabinet.

The Frame TV delivers a terrific visual experience when the TV is both on and off. Instead of just showing a black screen, it can depict works of art or even family photos of your choosing. The screen is also coated with a custom matte finish to block reflections from light or things around your home, which can cause you and your guests to double-take when looking at the TV.

75-inch The Frame TV, $2,600 (was $3,000) at Samsung

85-inch The Frame TV, $3,300 (was $4,300) at Samsung

65-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,600) at Samsung

Samsung’s been on a roll with OLED TV discounts this year, and that trend is continuing as we approach Black Friday 2023. Currently, you can save $1,000 on the 65-inch S90C OLED as well as $1,100 on a 77-inch and $1,900 on an 83-inch. Any one of these delivers an incredible picture from an OLED panel that illuminates pixels individually for an extremely high level of accuracy when creating an image. For instance, you can have a specific bright spot, from a star in the sky, next to complete darkness, thanks to stark contrast points.

Our pick would be the 65-inch S90C OLED TV since it’s an immediate 38% off and can fit in plenty of spaces, like a bedroom or living room. And, like a Neo QLED, controlling the experience is Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, which upscales any content to close to 4K.

In addition to a great picture, the S90C OLED is a very thin TV, thanks to its slim panel design with a slightly thicker bottom. You can either place this on a wall, if you get the appropriate mount, or place it on the included stand.