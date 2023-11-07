Why your Thanksgiving dinner could be twice as expensive

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai College set to host ‘Night Of Class’ event, Feb. 10, 2024 MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug Chino Chamber News: Holidays, fun are just around the corner! PUSD Governing Board to review superintendent evaluation tools Homeowners, auto insurance rates are skyrocketing, if renewals are even offered Tap water could soon be from treated sewage U.S. VETS Prescott’s Fort Whipple housing project at local VA gets promise of water Business Spotlight: Afterglow Jewelers offers array of items with shiny personality Prescott Valley man convicted of aggravated assault after road rage incident over parking space Prescott area’s state lawmakers drafting legislation to keep mines out of neighborhoods

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Why your Thanksgiving dinner could be twice as expensive

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: November 7, 2023 5:55 p.m.

Consumers won’t be too happy at the checkout line in grocery stores while shopping for Thanksgiving staples despite a drop in inflation and turkey prices. Thanksgiving dinner is set to be more expensive this year than it was last year, according to a new report from the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute.

“Despite food-at-home inflation slowing to 2.4% since last October, this year’s celebration will not be less expensive,” the report stated. “That’s because there are record price spreads between the wholesale price supermarkets pay versus the retail prices consumers pay – and the difference is impacting some of the most popular holiday dishes, including turkey and ham.”

Even though the price for turkeys will drop 9% this year, the price for ham was marked in September to be up by 5.2% compared to the same time last year. The reason for the high ham prices this year are due to limited expansion from hog producers in the Midwest who raise 87% of the hogs in the nation.

Related: McDonald's CEO explains why the company benefits from a 'difficult' economy

Also, if you are planning on incorporating cranberries into any of your Thanksgiving dishes this year, you may want to consider using fresh cranberries instead of the ones that come in a can. Fresh cranberries this year are 20% less expensive than they were last year, with canned cranberries being 60% more expensive than they were in 2022.

Potatoes this year also aren’t safe from price hikes this Thanksgiving season. Sweet potatoes are 4% more expensive this year than they were last year, and russet potatoes are facing prices that are 14% higher than they were the previous year.

The report also found that canned pumpkin is 30% higher this year from last year and canned green beans are up about 9%.

Some of the reasons for the higher prices for produce this year include high labor and food production costs, with food production costs estimated to increase by 4.1% this year. Also, extreme weather in the western hemisphere of the U.S. that have caused wildfires and droughts have negatively impacted crops which is also driving up prices. Also, the war in Ukraine has had an impact on the exportation of wheat and corn.

Despite the higher prices for food, consumers may see more discounts in grocery stores to help lessen the blow to their wallets.

“With most food manufacturers operating at full speed based on employment growth and automation, there will be intense pressure on retailers to pass along savings to consumers in the bid for consumer shopping dollars,” the report stated.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: