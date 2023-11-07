OFFERS
WeWork, once valued at $47 billion, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 7, 2023 11:04 a.m.

WeWork WE, the office-sharing group backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Monday, marking what could be the end of the line for what was once the country's most-valuable startup.

WeWork filed its petition with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey, listing assets of around $15.06 billion and liabilities of $18.66 billion. The New York-based group will also request similar protections in Canada, as it seeks to convert billions of debt into common equity and reject hundreds of millions worth of office leases that are currently empty.

"WeWork is requesting the ability to reject the leases of certain locations, which are largely non-operational and all affected members have received advanced notice,” the company said in a statement.

WeWork's recent prospects were hit by both the surge in hybrid and work-from-home dynamics that extended past the end of the 2020 pandemic, which significantly reduced the need for new office space, and an over-reliance on small businesses and startups that were subsequently pinched by the surge in inflation and higher interest rates that choked-off their funding.

The group attempted to assuage this with a debt restructuring earlier this year, but warned in August that it faced serious doubt as a going concern given the cost of its existing leases and the dearth of new tenants.

WeWork also put a new CEO in place, with current boss David Tolley replacing Sandeep Mathrani, who left the group in May.

More broadly, however, the firm's fortunes changed prior to the Covid outbreak, when it was valued at around $47 billion and was planning a blockbuster IPO under the leadership of controversial founder Adam Neumann.

WeWork shares, which traded as high as $527.20 each in October of 2021, closed at 84 cents each last night on the NYSE, a level that valued the group at around $44.5 million.

