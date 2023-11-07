OFFERS
Walmart is about to completely change how you shop (for the better)

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: November 7, 2023 8:02 p.m.

It's become commonplace to see Amazon AMZN trucks whizzing through town and dropping off highly anticipated packages.

But despite Amazon's success, one retailer still reigns supreme when it comes to size and scope. Walmart WMT is still the No. 1 retailer based on worldwide sales.

Walmart's $600.94 billion of revenue in 2022 is almost double that of Amazon, which clocked in at $343.33 billion.

One of Walmart's competitive edges is that it has a store within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population. Those stores also double as fulfillment centers, which has helped the retailer scale up its online operations almost seamlessly.

The Bentonville, Ark., chain's online-shopping revenue more than doubled to $64.9 billion in 2021 from $25.1 billion in 2020. This leap is a nod to Walmart's efficient and thoughtful logistics team, plus an already-loyal customer base.

Brand recognition pays whether you're an online or brick-and-mortar retailer. For Walmart, it's both.

Walmart makes a major shopping change

While Walmart's online presence has scaled in recent years, many customers continue to prefer the in-person shopping experience, especially now that stores have reopened in earnest postcovid.

For some shoppers, however, that in-person experience can be stressful. Loud noises, bright lights and — at times — unpredictable fellow patrons can make a shopping trip frustrating or chaotic.

Customers shop at a Walmart on Aug. 4, 2021, in Houston.

Brandon Bell&solGetty Images

So beginning Nov. 10, Walmart will alter its shopping experience for two hours each morning to accommodate what it's calling its neurodiverse clientele.

Walmart pilot-tested this experience earlier in the fall during back-to-school season, and it was met with an enthusiastic reception.

"During the back-to-school season, we changed the TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio and lowered the lights where possible," Walmart wrote in a Nov. 7 blog post. "The feedback of the pilot program was overwhelmingly positive."

"We’re excited to share we are bringing back sensory-friendly hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time, not only on Saturdays but every day at all Walmart U.S. and Puerto Rico stores, beginning Nov. 10, with no planned end date.

"During these hours, we hope our customers and associates will find the stores to be a little easier on the eyes and ears."

The program will benefit all shoppers who want a quieter shopping experience.

“Several associates expressed the desire to continue this program all year,” a Walmart store manager, Tyler Morgan, said in a statement quoted by RetailTouchPoints.

“We have associates with autism, ADHD, etc., in the store, and one associate made the comment that this is the first time the company did something just for him.

"I know we could all use some calm during the stressful holiday season, so I hope this program can continue.”

