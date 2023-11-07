Virginia's governor declares a state of emergency as firefighters battle wildfires

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug Chino Chamber News: Holidays, fun are just around the corner! PUSD Governing Board to review superintendent evaluation tools Homeowners, auto insurance rates are skyrocketing, if renewals are even offered Tap water could soon be from treated sewage U.S. VETS Prescott’s Fort Whipple housing project at local VA gets promise of water Business Spotlight: Afterglow Jewelers offers array of items with shiny personality Prescott Valley man convicted of aggravated assault after road rage incident over parking space Prescott area’s state lawmakers drafting legislation to keep mines out of neighborhoods Highlands Center for Natural History visits Chino Valley library

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Virginia's governor declares a state of emergency as firefighters battle wildfires

This photo provided by Virginia Department of Forestry shows firefighters trying to stop the western spread of the Quaker Run Wildfire in Madison County, Va. The state Department of Forestry said a wildfire near Madison County has led officials to encourage some residents to evacuate as crews work to stop the blaze from spreading. That fire had burned nearly 2,500 acres (1,012 hectares) on Sunday, but no structures have been affected and firefighters were installing additional fire lines to maintain that, the agency said. (Virginia Department of Forestry via AP)

This photo provided by Virginia Department of Forestry shows firefighters trying to stop the western spread of the Quaker Run Wildfire in Madison County, Va. The state Department of Forestry said a wildfire near Madison County has led officials to encourage some residents to evacuate as crews work to stop the blaze from spreading. That fire had burned nearly 2,500 acres (1,012 hectares) on Sunday, but no structures have been affected and firefighters were installing additional fire lines to maintain that, the agency said. (Virginia Department of Forestry via AP)

Associated Press
Originally Published: November 7, 2023 12:44 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$12.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

52 WEEKS
$135

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 52 WEEKS

DAY PASS
$2.00

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: