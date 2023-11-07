Top 11 priciest zip codes: One U.S. state has an outlandish amount

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug Chino Chamber News: Holidays, fun are just around the corner! PUSD Governing Board to review superintendent evaluation tools Homeowners, auto insurance rates are skyrocketing, if renewals are even offered Tap water could soon be from treated sewage U.S. VETS Prescott’s Fort Whipple housing project at local VA gets promise of water Business Spotlight: Afterglow Jewelers offers array of items with shiny personality Prescott Valley man convicted of aggravated assault after road rage incident over parking space Prescott area’s state lawmakers drafting legislation to keep mines out of neighborhoods Highlands Center for Natural History visits Chino Valley library

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Top 11 priciest zip codes: One U.S. state has an outlandish amount

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: November 7, 2023 3:28 p.m.

If you thought buying a new car was expensive, you aren't wrong.

But compare that to buying a new home, and it may suddenly make the average consumer feel like he or she is way out of their depth.

Related: TJ Maxx and Marshalls closing permanently in these major cities (here's why)

You wouldn't be wrong if you said almost everything feels more expensive this month.

In fact, most recent data from the September Consumer Price Index indicates everything from food to gasoline to new cars went up compared to one year ago. Here's a breakdown of what some of the most recent data points look like:

  • Food: increase 3.7% year-over-year
  • Gasoline: increase 3% year-over-year
  • Transportation services: increase 9.1% year-over-year
  • New vehicles: increase 2.5%. year-over-year
  • Shelter: increase 7.2% year-over-year
  • Apparel: increase 2.3% year-over-year

Combine price increases with consistent rate hikes, and you're in for a very expensive mortgage, if you aren't paying in cash for your new home. The average fixed mortgage rate sits at 8.085% — a high in recent years. Compare these rates to where they were in January 2021, where many rates sat at around 2.65%, and home buying has gotten very pricey indeed.

A recent study by housing-market-data aggregator Attom breaks down just how expensive it is to buy a home right now:

  • On average, at least 35% of average wages are required for home ownership expenses (highest level since 2007)
  • Most lending standards require 28% debt-to-income; 35% is considered "unaffordable"
  • In 2021, this metric stood at just 21%
  • The nationwide median home price is $351,250
  • Median home prices in 574 of the 578 counties studied in Q3 are less affordable than in years past (up from 552 counties in Q3 2022)

There are, however, still plenty of folks clamoring to snap up some of the priciest real estate in town. The pandemic created a new billionaire every 30 hours, and these people need somewhere to sink their money.

Top 11 most expensive zip codes

A new report by Property Shark released the 10 most expensive zip codes in the U.S., and, unsurprisingly, many of them were clustered together, typically surrounding metropolitan hubs associated with money, banking, tech, and culture.

They are:

  1. Atherton, Calif. (94027): Median home sale price in 2023: $8,300,000
  2. Sagaponack, N.Y. (11962): Median home sale price in 2023: $8,075,000
  3. Miami Beach, Fla. (33109): Median home sale price in 2023: $5,500,000
  4. Santa Barbara, Calif. (93108): Median home sale price in 2023: $5,000,000
  5. Beverly Hills, Calif. (90210): Median home sale price in 2023: $4,800,000
  6. Stinson Beach, Calif. (94970): Median home sale price in 2023: $4,500,000 (tie)
  7. Water Mill, N.Y. (11976): Median home sale price in 2023: $4,500,000 (tie)
  8. Newport Beach, Calif. (92661): Median home sale price in 2023: $4,495,000
  9. Santa Monica, Calif. (90402): Median home sale price in 2023: $4,489,000
  10. Medina, Wash. (98039): Median home sale price in 2023: $4,388,000
  11. Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (92067): Median home sale price in 2023: $4,248,000

Perhaps unsurprisingly, California — the U.S.'s most populous state — nabbed seven total spots out of the 11 listed here. Most of these zip codes are clustered around southern California, outside of Los Angeles and San Diego. Two are notably in northern California, closer to tech hub San Francisco.

Notable, however, Miami has moved into the top three spot. Amazon AMZN founder Jeff Bezos recently purchased a $79 million property in the pricey enclave of Indian Creek just outside of Miami and has announced his intention to make Miami his permanent home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: