This electric sports car manufacturer broke a very weird speed record

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott voters appear to reject doubling mayor’s term from two to four years 2023 General Election Results as of 8:30 p.m. Yavapai College set to host ‘Night Of Class’ event, Feb. 10, 2024 MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug Chino Chamber News: Holidays, fun are just around the corner! PUSD Governing Board to review superintendent evaluation tools Homeowners, auto insurance rates are skyrocketing, if renewals are even offered Tap water could soon be from treated sewage U.S. VETS Prescott’s Fort Whipple housing project at local VA gets promise of water Business Spotlight: Afterglow Jewelers offers array of items with shiny personality

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This electric sports car manufacturer broke a very weird speed record

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 7, 2023 10:01 p.m.

Ferrari RACE, Lamborghini and Porsche POAHF all make expensive and fast supercars, but one small manufacturer in Eastern Europe has the claim to one record about which it can boast.

Related: General Motors' Cruise defends itself against alarming new self-driving allegations involving children

The electric high performance vehicles by Croatian EV manufacturer Rimac are some of the fastest supercars, whether they're powered by gas or electric.

The Nevera Time Attack is revealed by Mate Rimac, CEO of Rimac Automobili at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering on Aug. 18 in Carmel, Calif. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Matt Jelonek&solGetty Images

The $2.5 million Rimac Nevera has a lot going for its extra-steep price tag; it is powered by four independent electric motors with a total of 1,914 horsepower, and can go from 0-60 mph in an eye-watering 1.74 seconds, 0-100 in just 3.21 seconds, as well as a top speed of 256 miles per hour. Though these numbers seem impressive, there is one peculiar record-breaking feature that might be useful.

Rimac announced on Nov. 7 that it had broken the record for the "fastest speed driving in reverse," going 275.74 km/h, or 171.34 mph with its Nevera. The record was done under the supervision of, and was certified by, Guinness World Records.

Unlike many gas-powered cars, electric cars do not have a dedicated reverse gear, which means that they are mechanically capable of going just as fast backward as they are forward, given that there are no speed limiters installed.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In a statement, Rimac Nevera chief program engineer Matija Renić knew that this record was possible when it was developing the car.

“It occurred to us during development that Nevera would probably be the world’s fastest car in reverse, but we kind of laughed it off. The aerodynamics, cooling and stability hadn’t been engineered for travelling backwards at speed, after all," said Renić. "But then, we started to talk about how fun it would be to give it a shot."

More Business of EVs:

Rimac Test Driver Goran Drndak noted that driving at such high speed backwards was harder than it seemed.

"On the run itself, it definitely took some getting used to. You’re facing straight out backwards watching the scenery flash away from you faster and faster, feeling your neck pulled forwards in almost the same sensation you would normally get under heavy braking," said Drndak. "You’re moving the steering wheel so gently, careful not to upset the balance, watching for your course and your braking point out the rear-view mirror, all the while keeping an eye on the speed.”

According to Guinness, the previous record holder drove to 102.58 mph in a modified Caterham 7.

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: