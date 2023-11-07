Tesla Chief Elon Musk makes fun of Lucid joining his EV charging network

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
MatForce continues to warn about dangers of fentanyl; 7 in 10 pills seized contains lethal dose of killer drug Chino Chamber News: Holidays, fun are just around the corner! PUSD Governing Board to review superintendent evaluation tools Homeowners, auto insurance rates are skyrocketing, if renewals are even offered Tap water could soon be from treated sewage U.S. VETS Prescott’s Fort Whipple housing project at local VA gets promise of water Business Spotlight: Afterglow Jewelers offers array of items with shiny personality Prescott Valley man convicted of aggravated assault after road rage incident over parking space Prescott area’s state lawmakers drafting legislation to keep mines out of neighborhoods Highlands Center for Natural History visits Chino Valley library

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tesla Chief Elon Musk makes fun of Lucid joining his EV charging network

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: November 7, 2023 3:34 p.m.

In May, Ford F became the first automaker to announce a partnership with Tesla TSLA, granting its customers access to Elon Musk's expansive Supercharger network, which currently boasts more than 15,000 charging points across the country.

The announcement was the first of many dominoes to fall; in the weeks and months following Ford's announcements, a lengthening list of legacy and neo automakers alike have made similar partnerships with Tesla.

A total of 19 automakers have now partnered up with Tesla, including General Motors, Mercedes, Toyota, Nissan and Volvo.

Related: Elon Musk's Tesla just got a $100 million boost from an unlikely ally

Lucid LCID, a staunch competitor of Tesla's, added its name to the list Nov. 6.

The luxury EV maker will integrate Tesla's North American Charging standard into its vehicles in 2025. Lucid customers will additionally be able to access Tesla's charging network by 2025.

“Adopting NACS is an important next step to providing our customers with expanded access to reliable and convenient charging solutions for their Lucid vehicles,” CEO Peter Rawlinson, said in a statement.

This comes in addition to Lucid's ongoing partnership with Electrify America, which owns and operates a total of more than 3,200 chargers across the U.S. with plans to continue boosting inventory. Customers who order or reserve a Lucid Air before Nov. 30 will be granted a period of complimentary access to Electrify's network.

Though the company doesn't have its own charging network, it does sell a home charging station, which offers 80 miles of range per hour and costs $1,200.

Tesla's Superchargers, according to the automaker, provide roughly 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

John Keeble&solGetty Images

Musk, in response to the news, said: "That must have been a bitter pill to swallow."

He and Rawlinson, a former Tesla chief engineer, have verbally sparred in the past, when Musk denied Rawlinson's role in developing the Model S, saying he "left before things got tough."

Related: Here's why the Tesla bears are very wrong, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives

The Tesla bull thesis

This latest Tesla charging partnership represents an ongoing component of Tesla's business cycle, one that many analysts think could provide enormous upside.

Wedbush's Dan Ives projected in August that the charging network alone could bring in between $10 billion and $20 billion in revenue annually by 2030.

"They're so ahead where the other OEMs need to tap into that Supercharger network as part of the sales pitch when they're trying to get consumers to go EV," Ives told TheStreet in August. "Now over time, there's a major revenue opportunity here, others are going to go after it. So it's not just going to be them."

Ives' prediction seems, in part, to be playing out.

BP Pulse in October placed a $100 million order of Tesla's superchargers in a first-of-its-kind deal for the automaker. BP Pulse, which will brand, install and operate the chargers, said it will begin integrating the chargers into its networks in 2024.

Tesla's Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure said in a statement at the time that the company is "looking to expand" its presence in similar areas going ahead.

Shares of Tesla ticked down slightly Tuesday morning.

Related: Cathie Wood reveals the truth behind Elon Musk's fruitless self-driving predictions

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: