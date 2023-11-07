OFFERS
Las Vegas Strip losing an iconic performer's residency

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: November 7, 2023 4:44 p.m.

The Las Vegas Strip has become the place to be for the hottest performers.

While the Strip still houses a lot of nostalgia acts, it has also welcomed both the biggest tours and some huge current names playing residencies.

Over the past few years both Taylor Swift and BTS have sold out Allegiant Stadium even though, at least in the case of the K-Pop band, their core audiences probably can't legally gamble.

The Strip has also become the de facto home for the biggest-name DJs and electronic dance music performers.

Related: Beloved Las Vegas Strip show closes

These artists, who draw younger crowds, play packed shows at nightclubs and the only-in-Las-Vegas day clubs, which have become especially popular. Even the acts in residency on the Las Vegas Strip have become more current.

Katy Perry just closed her show at Resorts World in a room that Carrie Underwood now headlines. Adele, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban all have residencies at Caesars Entertainment properties while Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga are current acts that have MGM Resorts International MGM residencies.

The Strip, of course, still has some nostalgia acts. Donny Osmond, Wayne Newton and Barry Manilow have what seem like never-ending residencies. In addition, you find acts that aren't exactly current but aren't the Vegas-style acts of old, which Newton now represents so well.

Some performers, like Sting and Garth Brooks, who play the same Caesars CZR theater as Adele, bridge multiple generations. Their hits may not be recent but they're radio perennials who appeal to a lot of people.

Another performer who has had a long-time residency at Caesars Colosseum has decided to end his show.

Most big-name performers play or take up residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

Image source&colon Shutterstock

Rod Stewart is leaving Las Vegas

Rod Stewart's career has had a number of phases. He had his 1970s sexy stage followed by even bigger hits in the 1980s and '90s with the '00s seeing him adopt a new persona as a crooner.

In many ways, Stewart was a Las Vegas Strip act from decades ago even before he took up residency on the Strip. Yes, he has huge hits to his name that span multiple decades, but he's also a performer like Newton, or like past Vegas icons including Elton John and even Elvis Presley.

Stewart has been playing Caesars Colosseum since 2011. That makes him the longest-running act in the venue and also one of the longer-running residencies in the same space in Las Vegas Strip history.

The singer on Nov. 6 said his 200th show at the venue will end his performances there. That final run will include shows between July 24 and Aug. 7. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern.

“Throughout his residency, we’ve been amazed by Rod’s impeccable showmanship and superstar talent highlighting his timeless catalog of hits, and we are incredibly grateful for the countless memories he created for our guests," Caesars Entertainment President Jason Gastwirth shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Stewart has not said that he won't play Las Vegas again, and he has been very honest about the appeal of a Strip residency. He told ABC in 2022:

“Well, I do get paid rather nicely, to be honest. It’s probably the best venue in the world to see your favorite rock star. … The seats are gorgeous; [it has] the best sound. It’s just a privilege to play there, and you only have to play for an hour and a half. You play any longer, they grab you by the neck and drag you off.”

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.

