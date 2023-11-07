OFFERS
ESPN elevates young host to major broadcasting role

Colin Salao
Originally Published: November 7, 2023 7:39 p.m.

ESPN put Doris Burke in its lead NBA broadcasting team, which will make her the first woman to ever broadcast the NBA Finals. But the network is not stopping there as it is putting young star Andraya Carter in a historic position as well.

Carter will be the first woman to take on a full-time role on ESPN's "College GameDay," its pregame show for NCAA basketball, ESPN announced on Monday and was first reported by Front Office Sports.

She's been with ESPN since 2018, mostly covering games for the SEC Network. But in past years, Carter has continued to gain more and more prominence calling ESPN events in men's and women's basketball at both the collegiate and professional levels.

Carter's been an analyst on "WNBA Countdown" and the 2023 NBA Draft. She received a multi-year extension from ESPN, though the details are unclear.

On top of her new role on "College GameDay," Carter will continue to be a sideline reporter for the NBA, an analyst for the NBA Draft, and in the booth for the network's women's college games.

In the pregame show, Carter will be joined by host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, Dan Shulman, Seth Greenberg, and Jay Williams.

Carolyn Peck, who also received an extension from the network, will also be bringing some of her analyst duties from the women's game into the men's side.

ESPN has had a rollercoaster ride with its on-air personalities since it let go of around 20 talents in June.

LaPhonso Ellis, who had been on "College GameDay" since 2019, was part of ESPN's summer cuts.

