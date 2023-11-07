Apple user discovers genius (and simple) hack for this key product

Apple AAPL has had a big year.

Its introduction of its latest lineup of iPhones -- specifically the 15 Pro -- are delighting customers around the globe with their high-powered cameras, rethought design, and new A17 chips.

The tech giant also continues to make strides in its health and wearables division; its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches are more than capable.

Along with tracking heart rate, step count, and calories burned in a workout, they include some more advanced metrics like sleep quality, VO2 max levels, cycle tracking for women, and its new double tap feature, which doesn't require users to touch the watch face to interact with the device.

"IPhone revenue came in ahead of our expectations, setting a September-quarter record, as well as quarterly records in many markets," Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a November Q4-earnings call.

"Across wearables, home and accessories, revenue came in at $9.3 billion. Apple Watch has become essential in our lives and this is our best Apple Watch lineup ever," he added.

Accessories are a quiet-but-mighty corner of Apple's revenue stream. It's estimated that it sold 50 million units of its Apple Watch in 2022 alone. But other accessories also play a key part in the $2.8 trillion tech giant's success.

User discovers quick and easy way to use Apple accessory

A user in Canada named Saamer Mansoor noticed that his BMW suddenly went missing overnight from his brother's driveway.

But before he panicked, he remembered that he had placed an Apple AirTag — the quarter-sized accessory that attaches to an item, syncing across your Apple ecosystem to help you keep track of your valuables — in the sports car.

He said that as soon as he suspected his car had been stolen, he checked the app to track it down.

“So I was, like, where is my car? And I quickly opened the app and it showed me that my car was at (a motel) on Huron Church," he told CTV.

Mansoor said he called the police and tracked down where the AirTag indicated his car might be, and he found it exactly where it said it was.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Mansoor said he recovered his car and almost all his belongings from within it.

“It’s easy to not worry about things when there’s something bigger or there’s a family emergency and you don’t realize it,” he said.

Apple AirTags have been a success since their introduction in April 2021. As of December 2022, the company said it had sold nearly $1 billion of them — or roughly the equivalent of 55 million units. Currently, a single AirTag retails for $29 and a four-pack retails for $99.

