You can get Keurig coffee makers for as little as $50 as Amazon starts rolling out early Black Friday deals

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 6, 2023 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you swear by iced coffee all year or prefer hot as temperatures get chillier, we can all agree that making the delicious beverage at home is a real treat. Not only can it save you from a trip out to get it, but you’ll also wind up saving money.

To make brewing at home easier and more affordable, Amazon is discounting Keurig coffee makers by up to 50% ahead of its official Black Friday sale events. You can get one for just $50 right now, and for Prime members, it can arrive as quickly as one day.

You can see the full assortment of Keurig machines discounted on Amazon here, and ahead, we’re sharing our favorites.

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker, $50 (was $100) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

Whether you’re the only coffee drinker in the house or just tight on counter space, you can’t beat the value of Keurig’s K-Compact Coffee Maker. It’s down to just $50 on Amazon in red and turquoise after an instant 50% discount. While it’s just under 14-inches in height, the K-Compact can brew three sizes of coffee—6-, 8-, and 10-ounces—from a single K-Cup pod. You won’t need to refill to brew every time, as the water reservoir holds up to 36-ounces.

One reviewer shared, “Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time.” Aiding in the cleaning process is a removable drip tray that catches overflows and droplets, plus it can be removed to accommodate larger coffee mugs. Another happy shopper shared that it was “Just what I needed!!”

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker, $70 (was $100) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

While you could make iced coffee with any Keurig by simply adding ice cubes, Keurig does make a machine purpose-built for the drink. The K-Iced coffee maker is down to $70 after a $30 discount, and it’s “great for iced coffee lovers.” Why? It comes down to the brewing process as it adjusts the temperature to preserve the excellent coffee taste you’d expect. It still brews in three sizes and boasts a 42-ounce water reservoir.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, $110 (was $190) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

If you need a broader range of brewing sizes, an even larger reservoir, or the ability for instant hot water, consider the K-Elite Coffee Maker. It normally costs $190, but the brushed slated color is 42% off at $110. This coffee machine brews in 4-, 6-, 8, 10-, and 12-ounce sizes and can alter the process for iced drinks. It pulls from a massive 73-ounce reservoir and can provide instant hot water with the push of a button.

The K-Elite has been purchased over 30,000 times in the past month on Amazon and is backed by over 45,000 five-star ratings, so it’s safe to call this a popular choice. One reviewer was “thrilled” after upgrading to the K-Elite and shared it’s a “really outstanding coffee maker!”

