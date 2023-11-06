OFFERS
This popular car accessory could kill you, according to Federal Regulators

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 6, 2023 9:24 p.m.

Many aftermarket accessories help to add convenience while driving, while others add aesthetic pieces to set their rides apart from the rest. Though such accessories can be cheap, some accessories might place motorists in dangerous situations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a warning on Nov. 6 about the dangers of "aftermarket steering wheel decals" that many Americans have on their cars.

Such products consist of a metal or plastic plate that is usually covered with rhinestones or other shiny decorations and are attached with adhesive to the area around or on the manufacturer's logo in the center of the steering wheel.

Because this part of the steering wheel is where the driver's airbag is deployed, the power and force used to deploy the airbag can break said adhesive and turn this accessory into sharp projectiles in the event of a crash, which can lead to serious injury or death. In addition, the agency warns that any alterations or changes to your air bag or its cover can also cause it to not function correctly.

According to the NHTSA, at least one driver suffered a serious injury that resulted in the loss of sight in one eye, as an aftermarket emblem adorned with rhinestones became dislodged from the steering wheel in a crash and hit the driver in the face.

More Technology:

The NHTSA is asking consumers to avoid purchasing such accessories, which can be easily found on websites like Amazon AMZN, Etsy ETSY, Shein and Temu. Additionally, as a safety precaution, they also urge consumers to remove such accessories they have already applied to their steering wheels.

