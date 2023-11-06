This luxe beauty brand thinks your babies need $285 perfume

Babies and children have delicate skin, but the figureheads at Christian Dior would have you think otherwise, as they are prepared to introduce your toddler into their realm of high-end cosmetics and skincare.

The beauty division of LVMH LVMHF -owned Parisian fashion house Christian Dior has expanded its lineup to include a fragrance and skincare line for infants.

Dubbed the “Bonne Étoile” line, Dior is creating a whole new meaning to “like parent, like child” by giving infants the same kind of thorough and expensive skincare routine their savvy parents use.

Three $80 products make up the skincare line: the La Mousse Très Fondante cleanser, the Le Lait Très Tendre moisturiser and the L’Eau Très Fraîche, a cleanser for very sensitive skin.

All of these products include ingredients that might seem extreme for such delicate skin, such as biomimetic lipids, but make for great placement on the most expensive of baby shower registries.

The highlight of the line, however, is a $230 bottle of unisex perfume that comes in either green or pink bottles.

Named after the line itself, the Bonne Étoile perfume has been crafted by expert perfumer and Dior perfume creation director Francis Kurkdjian, known previously for creating scents like Jean Paul Gaultier’s Le Male, as well as the $325 Baccarat Rouge 540 from his namesake perfume house.

Dior describes the fragrance as kids’ “very first step into fragrance,” and is crafted without the use of alcohol to avoid skin irritation, featuring notes of juicy pear, cotton wool and petals.

According to the Business of Fashion, beauty and fragrance has been a reliable cash cow for LVMH-owned Christian Dior, which has recorded 17% growth in revenue last year; mostly due to strong sales of its popular J’Adore and Sauvage scents - the latter of which, it note is the world’s best-selling fragrance.

