Target has a simple (and cheap) solution for this common problem

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley man convicted of road rage incident over parking space Update: Prescribed fire near Cherry canceled due to wind Special council meeting called to discuss mayor’s reaction to dismissal of airport director After five-year journey, Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity family 98 gets keys to new home Prescott general election is Tuesday; 25% of registered voters have cast ballots so far State AG files injunction against mine in Cedar Heights near Chino Valley Sources: Major banks had challenges with deposits Friday Growing Forward: Turkey time & giving thanks! Need2Know: Gypsy’s Bakery acquires Olde World Bakery; bank, ReMax office to occupy former Maverik; Old Sage Bookstore in Prescott to close Prescott Valley Police uses neurology to help officers succeed

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Target has a simple (and cheap) solution for this common problem

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: November 6, 2023 7:47 p.m.

Of all the times of the year, the fourth quarter (or, typically, November through January) can be the most frenzied period.

Though it tends to be a boon for retailers — consumer spending is high ahead of the holiday season and many Americans travel to see family — it can also be chaotic and stressful for budget-conscious shoppers.

Related: TJ Maxx and Marshalls closing permanently in these major cities (here's why)

In fact, according to the 2023 Deloitte holiday retail survey, consumers plan to spend an average of $1,652 this holiday season. That's far beyond prepandemic levels and the record-low spending many retailers saw in a postcovid 2021, when many folks continued to remain at home for the season and focused more on saving.

"Participation levels have been inching up since record lows in 2021; this year, 95% of consumers say they plan to purchase during the holiday season," Deloitte says. "In addition, consumers are factoring in inflation, with three-quarters expecting higher prices year over year."

Retailers must solve for this issue. They need to meet consumers where they are and capture their zest for spending without scaring them away with big prices.

"For retailers, a winning strategy may come down to driving value around key promotional events for inflation-wary customers," Deloitte suggests.

"Expected participation rates for promotional events are robust, with a quarter planning to shop on October promotional days and 66% (versus 49% in 2022) planning to shop the week of Black Friday-Cyber Monday."

In this case, retailers would be wise to have sales early — and often — in order to make Q4 as successful as possible. And Target TGT, which is just coming off of a successful Circle Week (its answer to Amazon's AMZN Prime Days), seems to be getting ready for another consumer-friendly promotion.

Target solves a difficult problem

While some retailers are closing for Thanksgiving, Target plans to cash in on the holiday frenzy by offering customers a cheap and easy solution to meal prep.

It's offering a specially packaged promotional Thanksgiving Dinner for $25, which customers can access in store, online, via drive-up, or via same-day delivery using Shipt.

The affordable and easy solution includes the following:

  • Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – 10 lb.
  • Good & Gather Russet Potatoes – 5 lb.
  • Good & Gather Cut Green Beans – 14.5 oz.
  • Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup – 22 oz.
  • Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce – 14 oz.
  • Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix – 6 oz.
  • Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy – 12 oz.

“We know our guests are looking for incredible value and ease as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones,” Target's chief of food and beverage, Rick Gomez, said in a statement.

“In addition to our Thanksgiving meal for under $25, we can reach 80% of Americans with same-day delivery with Shipt. That means you can get groceries, kitchenware from our new brand, Figmint, decor to get your home ready to host — all of it, and more, at great prices and delivered right to your door in as soon as an hour.”

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: