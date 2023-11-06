Pet of the Week: Niblet

Niblet, born April 7, 2023, is a handsome boy with beautiful markings, and is the leader of the “zoomies.” He is also very sweet, calls to you with his tiny, squeaky meow, purrs like an old Chevy, an expert and daring climber.

If interested in Niblet or any of his siblings, inquire through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.