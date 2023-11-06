OFFERS
PUSD Governing Board to review superintendent evaluation tools Homeowners, auto insurance rates are skyrocketing, if renewals are even offered Tap water could soon be from treated sewage U.S. VETS Prescott's Fort Whipple housing project at local VA gets promise of water Prescott Valley man convicted of aggravated assault after road rage incident over parking space Update: Prescribed fire near Cherry canceled due to wind Special council meeting called to discuss mayor's reaction to dismissal of airport director After five-year journey, Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity family 98 gets keys to new home Prescott general election is Tuesday; 25% of registered voters have cast ballots so far State AG files injunction against mine in Cedar Heights near Chino Valley

Tuesday, Nov. 07
Pet of the Week: Niblet

Niblet (Catty Shack/Courtesy)

Niblet (Catty Shack/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 6, 2023 10:48 p.m.

Niblet, born April 7, 2023, is a handsome boy with beautiful markings, and is the leader of the “zoomies.” He is also very sweet, calls to you with his tiny, squeaky meow, purrs like an old Chevy, an expert and daring climber.

If interested in Niblet or any of his siblings, inquire through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.

