Pet of the Week: Little Cashew (Blackhat Humane Society)

Little Cashew is a 3-month-old heeler mix pup that was born in a foster’s home with seven other healthy babies, so he is well socialized with humans and other dogs. He is vetted and ready for his new exciting life as a best friend. He is on the quieter side but always happy and friendly and eager to snuggle for kisses.

Please contact blackhathumanesociety.org or 928-899-3942.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.