Pet of the Week: Little Cashew (Blackhat Humane Society)
Originally Published: November 6, 2023 10:53 p.m.
Little Cashew is a 3-month-old heeler mix pup that was born in a foster’s home with seven other healthy babies, so he is well socialized with humans and other dogs. He is vetted and ready for his new exciting life as a best friend. He is on the quieter side but always happy and friendly and eager to snuggle for kisses.
Please contact blackhathumanesociety.org or 928-899-3942.
Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.
