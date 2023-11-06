Obituary: Nancy “Linn” Moss

Nancy “Linn” Moss, age 88, passed away peacefully the morning of Sept. 19, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona. She was surrounded by her family in her final hours during an unexpected illness.

Linn was a dedicated wife and mother for many years. Linn was born in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania in 1935 and was the daughter of the late Phil Randolph Blackford and Marie Dorothy McLaughlin Blackford. She attended Redondo Union High School in Redondo Beach, California. Upon graduation she attended UC Berkley and UCLA, and subsequently had a career as a homemaker, makeup up artist, and entrepreneur. Linn initially lived and raised her children by her first husband (James H. Morton - deceased) in Upland, California. Linn Morton and Wes Moss first met at a high school basketball game where her son Clif and his son David played together on the South Torrance HS team. Linn and Wes spent the first 25 years of their marriage living in Southern California. Later, upon retirement in 2012 they moved to Prescott, Arizona. During her time as a makeup artist, she also took art lessons, and began painting on various media in pastels, acrylics, and pin and ink. Prints of her work are displayed in the homes of her family members and close friends. Linn and Wes were able to travel extensively in his work, including a trip to her mother’s ancestral home country of Ireland.

Linn is survived by her husband, Alfred Wesley (Wes) Moss, and their blended family; James (Jay) Morton, Amanda Morton Goldberg (Steve), Clifton (Clif) Morton, her stepdaughter Melody Moss (Paul Dupuis), stepson David Moss and David’s children Jordon and Jackson Moss.

She was preceded in death by her first husband James H. Morton and her son Phil Morton.

Funeral services were held on Mon., Oct. 2 at her final resting place in Bellevue Memorial Cemetery, Ontario, California. Local funeral arrangements were handled by Hampton Funeral Home, Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by the family.