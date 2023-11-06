Las Vegas Strip casino signs R&B group New Edition for residency

Headliner residencies on the Las Vegas Strip are constantly in a state of flux.

While some Strip residencies seem to go on forever, many engagements take a break for another entertainer to take the stage for a while before resuming. And some will drop in for a few dates, then return years later for more performances.

Popular 1970s superstar singer Barry Manilow began his long-running residency off the Strip at the Westgate Las Vegas in February 2005.

He continues to sell out the International Theater where Elvis Presley opened the hotel casino in 1969, back when it was the International Hotel before becoming the Las Vegas Hilton, then Westgate.

Manilow broke Elvis's record of 636 sold-out shows at the venue on the weekend of Sept. 23. The "Copacabana" singer extended his residency at the Westgate even further, adding 45 new dates to his residency beginning Feb. 15, 2024, and concluding Dec. 14, 2024.

Wayne Newton, who began headlining at the Flamingo in Vegas in 1963, in August extended his "Wayne: Up Close and Personal" residency at Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom at the Flamingo Las Vegas for 62 dates until June 2024.

Another old-time Las Vegas headliner, Donny Osmond, who began a residency at Harrah's Showroom in August 2021, signed on for 55 more shows in an extended residency beginning Jan. 23 and ending May 11, 2024, at Harrah's.

The giant rock band U2 will be making its home at Sphere Entertainment's SPHR Sphere at the Venetian Resort through Dec. 16 for their U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere residency. The band hasn't ruled out returning to the Sphere in 2024 for an extended residency.

Adele extends residency for final shows

Pop superstar Adele on Nov. 4 wrapped up her 68 performances in her "Weekends With Adele" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

But on Oct. 20 she posted on X (formerly Twitter) that she would make her residency an even 100 by extending it by 32 more dates from Jan. 19, 2024, through June 15, 2024, at the Colosseum. Adele said on her website that these would be "the final shows."

Kelly Clarkson's residency at Caesars Entertainment's CZR Planet Hollywood Bakkt Theater has been sporadic, as she schedules shows around her television talk show. She has lined up a few more shows around her TV show with new dates on Dec. 30-31 and Feb. 9-10.

And then there are the completely new residencies that arrive on the Strip that are likely to be sellouts.

Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, and Ricky Bell of New Edition

Huge 1980s R&B group is the latest new residency on the Strip

Superstar 1980s R&B group New Edition will bring its massive music catalog to the stage at Wynn Resorts' WYNN Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip for a six-show residency Feb. 28 and March 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9.

Tickets for the New Edition residency go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific time on Ticketmaster with an eight-ticket limit for buyers. Various presales for the residency begin Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

New Edition, featuring Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill, stormed onto the R&B music scene in 1983 with its No. 1 hit debut album "Candy Girl."

That title track knocked Michael Jackson's massive hit "Beat It" off the top slot on the Billboard Hot Black Singles chart.

The group has been honored with many awards, including "Soul Train" and BET Lifetime Achievement Awards. And its three-part BET series "The New Edition Story" was the most-watch biopic in music history with 29 million viewers.