GM halting Cruise is a bad sign for the future of self-driving vehicles

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Update: Prescribed fire near Cherry canceled due to wind Special council meeting called to discuss mayor’s reaction to dismissal of airport director After five-year journey, Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity family 98 gets keys to new home Prescott general election is Tuesday; 25% of registered voters have cast ballots so far State AG files injunction against mine in Cedar Heights near Chino Valley Sources: Major banks had challenges with deposits Friday Growing Forward: Turkey time & giving thanks! Need2Know: Gypsy’s Bakery acquires Olde World Bakery; bank, ReMax office to occupy former Maverik; Old Sage Bookstore in Prescott to close Prescott Valley Police uses neurology to help officers succeed Daylight saving time ends for 2023

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

GM halting Cruise is a bad sign for the future of self-driving vehicles

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: November 6, 2023 2:03 p.m.

Last month, the California Department of Motor Vehicles, citing safety concerns, revoked General Motors' GM license to operate Cruise, the robotaxi arm of the automaker's business. A few days after the decision, Cruise announced that it was halting its driverless operations across all of its fleets.

"The most important thing for us right now is to take steps to rebuild public trust," Cruise said in a statement. "Part of this involves taking a hard look inwards and at how we do work at Cruise, even if it means doing things that are uncomfortable or difficult."

Cruise had been operational in Houston, Austin, Dallas, Miami and Phoenix, in addition to San Francisco. The shutdown of the company's operations represents both a hit on its goal of achieving $1 billion in revenue by 2025, as well as the ability of the entire industry to achieve genuine self-driving cars.

Related: What's stopping Tesla from achieving Level 3 self-driving

GM's Cruise, according to a recent New York Times report, has been supported by an enormous staff, with approximately 1.5 workers per robotaxi. The workers, according to sources familiar with the matter, remotely intervened to assist each car's driverless operations once every 2.5 to five miles.

Cruise did not respond to TheStreet's request for comment.

Professor Gary Marcus, an artificial intelligence expert, likened the situation to Theranos, the company that was touted as a breakthrough health technology firm before erupting in scandal.

The California DMV revoked the company's operational license following an Oct. 2 accident in which a Cruise vehicle ran over a woman in a San Francisco intersection, dragging her around 20 feet.

picture alliance&solGetty Images

"If Cruise’s vehicles really need an intervention every few miles, and 1.5 external operators for every vehicle, they don’t seem to even be remotely close to what they have been alleging to the public," Marcus wrote. "Shareholders will certainly sue, and if it’s bad as it looks, I doubt that GM will continue the project."

Marcus added that the revelation of these numbers raises far more questions than they answer. It remains unclear what these remote sessions look like, as well as the context around each intervention.

Cruise's CEO, responding to the allegations in a post on Y Combinator, said that the cars are being remotely assisted 2% to 4% of the time, in "complex urban environments."

"This is low enough already that there isn’t a huge cost benefit to optimizing much further, especially given how useful it is to have humans review things in certain situations," he said.

The intervention every 2.5 to five miles, he said, refers to how often one of Cruise's vehicles initiates a remote assistance session. Many of these such sessions, he said, are resolved by the car "before the human even looks at things."

He added that many of these sessions are just "quick confirmation requests that are resolved in seconds."

Related: General Motors just pulled the plug on Elon Musk's ultimate vision for Tesla

If this is a theme at other self-driving companies, Marcus said, "anyone who thinks we are close to true Level 5 self-driving has probably been deceived."

With any consistent human component, he said, so-called driverless cars are at best semi-autonomous and have "literally nothing to do with AGI."

Waymo, a robotaxi competitor, did not respond to TheStreet's request for comment.

Ark Invest and Elon Musk, meanwhile, remain exceptionally bullish around autonomous driving and robotaxis, with the former convinced that the sector will be driving up to $10 trillion in revenue by the end of the decade.

"The whole self-driving cars industry is likely to be viewed in a few years as an epic fail, crushed by outliers and AI that could not reason adequately," Marcus said.

Shares of GM closed up 3.37% the previous session.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: