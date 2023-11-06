OFFERS
Monday, Nov. 06
Dave Ramsey blasts Valvoline after oil change causes dangerous accident

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: November 6, 2023 7:45 p.m.

Radio personality Dave Ramsey, who is famous for his candid financial advice, put car service company Valvoline on blast in his latest episode of his podcast “The Ramsey Show.”

A caller named Mark asked for Ramsey’s advice on a situation where his fiancé got an oil change from Valvoline, and afterward, her car engine blew up from what another local car shop described as a lack of oil.

Mark’s fiancé got an oil change, and afterward her car’s engine blew up from lack of oil. He called in to The Ramsey Show for advice. pic.twitter.com/s3QspS6r4Y

— Dave Ramsey (@DaveRamsey) November 6, 2023

Mark and his fiancé called their insurance company to file a claim to cover the $10,000 engine that her car now needed and was told that it was denied due to a lack of maintenance. Both contacted Valvoline, and the company allegedly told the couple that it did everything right and put oil in the car.

“You have a legal problem,” Ramsey told the caller. “Valvoline has to decide if they want to spend $25,000 in legal fees because you’re going after their throat or if they just want to fix the car, which is what they should do. And the way that they decide that is; you sue their butt.”

Related: Dave Ramsey admits to the financial mistake that once left him broke

The caller then alleged that Valvoline told him and his fiancé that there is video of oil being put in the car at their shop. “Then where’d it go?” Ramsey responded. “Did you use the disappearing oil?”

Ramsey then advised the caller to look into getting a “mean and angry” lawyer, claiming that corporations cave when customers hassle them and hire a lawyer to threaten to put a lawsuit on the table.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

