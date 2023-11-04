This bestselling mini Crock-Pot lunch box at Amazon is on sale for $31 and shoppers say it’s the 'best gift'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

November is here, which probably means you’re starting to think about holiday shopping and finding the perfect gift for everyone. If you’d prefer to forego the usual socks and sweaters this year and are looking for something more unique to surprise your loved ones, we’ve found the perfect gift that anyone can appreciate and find useful. You might even want one for yourself.

This Mini Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box holds up to 20-ounces of food and is an automatic upgrade from an ordinary thermos since it ensures your meal is piping hot before serving. It’s the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s lunch boxes category and is backed by over 15,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. In even better news, it’s on sale for just $31 right now after an instant 20% discount.

It only weighs 1.3-lbs, has a handle, and comes with a detachable cord that makes it easy to transport and store. This innovative and versatile small appliance is ideal for bringing a homemade meal to school, work, or traveling.

Mini Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box, $31 (was $40) at Amazon

The mini Crock-Pot features a removable storage container with an air-tight lid for added security when bringing your lunch on the go. Both removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, and the rest can be wiped down with a damp washcloth.

Since it is a slow cooker after all, several reviewers recommend plugging it in to heat food approximately 30 minutes before you plan to eat. The major perk is that you get to skip the microwave line and don’t have to wait while your meal is reheated. You can simply plug it in and continue working until your break starts.

“This is one of the best gifts I have ever received,” wrote one reviewer. “I will be using this every day at work. No more buying lunch out and spending money!”

Over 6,000 people have already purchased the Crock-Pot Lunch Box in the past 30 days, and it’s expected to become even more popular since it’s on sale and makes such a great gift. Now’s your chance to cross off a few people from your holiday shopping list while these gadgets are just $31 each.