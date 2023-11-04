OFFERS
Obituary: Yolanda Beltran

Yolanda Beltran. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 4, 2023 8:01 p.m.

Yolanda Beltran, born Jan. 20, 1947 to Ignacio and Juana Beltran in Prescott, Arizona, passed Oct. 22, 2023 in the company of family.

A lifelong Prescottonian and one of 12 siblings, she is survived by her sisters Mary Conway and Rebecca Coury, and family too numerous to count.

Friend to all creatures of the earth, she will be remembered for her unconditional warmth and generosity, which often took the form of her delicious tortillas and sopa fideo. She was a caretaker all her life, helping to raise several generations from her home on Vallejo street.

Yoli will be missed and forever cherished by the many lives she touched.

Per Yolanda’s wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital: https://raise.stjude.org/Yoli

Information provided by the family.

