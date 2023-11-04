Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Owen Gearhart

William “Bill” Owen Gearhart, 84, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona, surrounded by family. Bill was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, to John William and Venetta Belle Gearhart. He was the fourth of seven children and was raised in Mesa, Arizona in a large loving family.

Bill graduated from Mesa High School in Mesa, Arizona in 1957 and immediately started his career with the U.S. Forest Service in Williams, Arizona. He was drafted into the Army in December 1961. Bill served two years in the 1st Armored Division until his discharge in December 1963 following the Cuban Missile Crisis. Serving in the Army was a formative experience for this young cowboy helping shape him into the man his parents raised him to be.

After leaving the Army, he went straight back to work for the Forest Service in Williams. He created a 36-year career in the National Forest Service that kept him in his beloved western states of the United States, Arizona and New Mexico, until he ultimately retired in January 1998 as a Contracting Officer in his home in Prescott, just outside the Prescott National Forest.

Bill was preceded in death by his son, James and is survived by his wife, Madalin of nearly 59 years; his daughter, Pamela; and his grandchildren, Zayna, William, Drevon and George. He is also survived by his sister, Bonita; brothers, Tom and Zane; and also many nieces and nephews.

Bill was a great son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was patient, thoughtful, caring and a loving man. He always put his family first, a true family man. He did everything within his means to provide for his family, ensuring they had opportunities to learn and grow. He instilled in his children the values and virtues he learned growing up on the farm in Mesa. He loved to travel, spend time with his grandchildren, and work on his home and yard. He always enjoyed a good potluck gathering with family and friends.

Bill will be greatly missed.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Prescott National Cemetery.

