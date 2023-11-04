Obituary: Leland Francis Norman

Leland Francis Norman, or more commonly known as Lee, was born on Sept. 22, 1944 in Sterling, Colorado and went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Oct. 11, 2023.

Lee was the youngest of three boys growing up on his family’s farm in Lamar, Nebraska, where he attended Lamar Grade School (a two-room schoolhouse) up through eighth grade. The farm was where his love of horses was born and as a boy he would pretend he was a Native American Indian riding bareback across the open prairie. Lee attended and graduated from Chase County High School, in Imperial Nebraska where he met his high school sweetheart, Peggy Weiss. Lee’s love for horses grew from the four legged kind to the ones found under the hood of a car. He shared fond memories of cruisin’ Main Street in his first car, a 1948 Ford Mercury and then later escorting the homecoming royalty in his 1957 Chevy Convertible.

Lee and Peg were married on Aug. 2, 1964 and moved to Kearney, Nebraska where Lee attended Kearney State College to obtain his Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts Education. Lee could make anything out of wood, metal, plastic, and even leather. Lee and Peg then moved to Denver, Colorado were they would start their family and Lee would dedicate 36 years to State Farm Insurance Company; retiring in 2006 as a Claims Specialist.

Besides horses, and cars; Lee enjoyed American history and would surprise you with knowing random facts. Lee was a devoted father to two daughters, Tiffani, and Heidi, who he adored. Lee later moved his family to a 10-acre ranch in Franktown, Colorado to fulfill their dream of having horses of their own. He enjoyed rooting his girls on in their many athletic events and even taped a few sprained ankles in his day. It wasn’t uncommon for Lee to do a few “Daddy Do’s” or drop everything to come to their rescue, even if it meant traveling across the country. Lee was blessed with a son-in-law, Joel Johnson, and two loving grandsons, Benjamin and Nathan. Lee and Peg moved to Prescott, Arizona in 2012 to be closer to their grandsons. He was known to put together their birthday and Christmas presents over the years and helped them create what ever the boys dreamed up.

Lee is survived by his wife Peg of 59 years, his two daughters, Tiffani Norman of Phoenix, Arizona, Heidi (Joel) Johnson of Chandler, Arizona, two grandsons, Benjamin and Nathan Johnson, his brother Larry (Jo) Norman of Victoria, Texas, and eight nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, LaVerne and Verna Jane Norman, his brother Dennis Norman, his nephew Hardy Norman and niece Pam Garibay.

Please join our family in the summer of 2024 for Lee’s Celebration of Life where we will cruise Main Street downtown Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by the family.